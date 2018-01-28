Live WWE Royal Rumble Videos & Results, 1/28/2018:

Reload often for new videos and photos as they are available…

– The 2018 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young, David Otunga, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler inside an empty Wells Fargo Center.

Renee shows us Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens backstage talking as fans tweet their questions in for a live Q&A later. We go outside of the arena to Sam Roberts, who is with a bunch of excited fans. Fans chant “Royal Rumble” and “yes!” as Roberts plugs the show. Renee leads us to a video package for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. We come back to the panel and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has replaced Otunga. She’s excited about tonight and says part of her wishes she was in the Rumble. Bliss picks best friend Nia Jax to win the Rumble but says at least she would have time to prepare for Asuka this time if she wins. Bliss talks more about the Rumble and WrestleMania 34 as Lawler gives her props. Bliss sends a warning and says it doesn’t matter who wins the Rumble because they will have the pleasure of losing to her at WrestleMania. The panel runs down tonight’s card after Bliss leaves.

We get a backstage Twitter video from The New Day before going backstage to RAW Tag Team Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan. Jordan says there’s no way they can lose tonight as they will break The Bar. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin walk in and mock Jordan. Jordan gets serious with Gable but they stop and hug, laughing. Rollins leaves Jordan and Gable to catch up. Benjamin also chats with Jordan. Jordan says they were going to call he and Gable The World’s Greatest Tag Team and Benjamin says that sounds like a knockoff. Gable mocks Jordan’s singles career on RAW and Jordan rubs in his title, telling Gable and Benjamin good luck with The Usos. Jordan walks off. The panel discuss tonight’s Tag Team Title matches and give Sheamus props for looking as good as he does at 40.

Renee sends us to a video looking back at the very first Rumble match, with comments from WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. We get a backstage Twitter video from Bayley next. The panel sends us to the ring.

Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak

We go to the ring and Vic Joseph is with Byron Saxton on commentary. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik hit the ring. TJP is out next with Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak.

Gulak takes control after a slow start with Kalisto as he’s not happy with the chants. Kalisto turns it around on the mat but in comes Gallagher. Kalisto tags in Metalik to go at it with Gallagher. They trade holds and Metalik rolls him up for a 2 count. Gallagher goes to the floor for a breather and some trash talking. Gallagher tags TJP in. TJP goes at it with Lince as he tags in. Lince takes control and tags Kalisto back in for more offense on TJP. Kalisto with a quick pin attempt. Kalisto and TJP run the ropes and go at it but Kalisto nails a dropkick. Lince comes off the top for a double team on TJP. Lince with chops now.

Lince unloads on TJP and hits a standing moonsault for a 2 count. TJP ends up on the apron but Lince dropkicks him to the floor. The masked cruiserweights hit a big triple team move from the top to their opponents on the floor. We go to a break.

Back from the break and TJP dropkicks Lince out of mid-air, allowing the heels to take control and take turns on Lince. Gallagher comes in and keeps focusing on the leg. Gulak tags in and knocks Metalik off the apron. Gulak takes over on Lince now and works him over in the corner. TJP comes in and double teams the leg with Gulak. Fans try to rally for Lince as TJP keeps him grounded for another 2 count, and two more while they’re on the mat. Lince comes back with a pin attempt of his own. TJP blocks a tag and sends Lince out to the floor. TJP brings it back in the ring for a 2 count.

Gallagher tags back in and keeps Lince down. Gallagher wastes time on the second rope and ends up falling on his face. Gulak tags in as does Metalik. They go at it. Metalik unloads and goes to the top. Metalik walks the rope and nails a big elbow drop for a 2 count as Gallagher breaks the pin. Kalisto tags in and nails Gulak and Gallagher with a kick. Lince nails a double springboard stunner on them next. Metalik runs the ropes and hits a big dive on Gulak and Gallagher. Kalisto covers Gulak for a close 2 count.

TJP tags in as Kalisto kicks Gulak out of the ring. Kalisto counters the Detonation Kick. They trade moves and roll-ups. Kalisto nails Salida del Sol for the pin.

Winners: Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Kalisto

– After the match, Greg Hamilton announces the winners as they celebrate on the ramp. We go to replays. TJP argues with his partners in the ring as we go back to the panel.