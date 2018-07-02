Spoiler Update On The WWE Extreme Rules Card

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is now advertising Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley for the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. That match should be confirmed on tonight’s RAW.

The arena also still has Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match plus Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler advertised for Extreme Rules but WWE has not confirmed these matches.

Below is the confirmed Extreme Rules card going into tonight’s RAW:

WWE Title Match

Rusev vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper