Tommaso Ciampa & Candice LeRae Takeover Notes (Videos), WWE NXT TV Matches, Pete Dunne – Brock Lesnar

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne appeared on tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” pre-show and mentioned how he has his eyes on the NXT Title but will also take on any other challengers, including WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Video from the segment is below:

– The following matches were taped before Takeover to air on Wednesday’s NXT episode:

* Lacey Evans vs. Nikki Cross

* TM-61 vs. The Ealy Brothers

* WWE UK Title #1 Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Bate

– The main event of tonight’s Takeover event saw Andrade “Cien” Almas retain the NXT Title over Johnny Gargano in a wild up & down match. Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae, who signed with WWE this month, was at ringside with his family and ended up attacking Zelina Vega due to her interference, fighting her to the back at the end of the match. LeRae also helped Gargano out of the ring after the match and stood with him as Gargano’s former partner made his return, Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa was still visibly limping and used one of his crutches to hit Gargano from behind. Ciampa suffered a torn ACL back in May and was expected to be out of action until March of this year.

Below are shots of LeRae and Ciampa from tonight’s main event: