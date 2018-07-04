VIDEO: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced, Superstars Face Off Backstage

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Hideo Itami vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander for next Tuesday’s episode from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Above is new video of Cedric and Itami facing off in a backstage video after Dasha Fuentes interviewed Cedric about next week’s title defense.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I’m confident. Hideo Itami likes to talk a big game and he intimidates a lot of guys around here because he’s a bonafide Japanese wrestling legend,” Cedric told Fuentes. “But this is 205 Live, this is my house. As long as I have this, I run things here. So next week, I plan on leaving that ring the same way I walked in – as your Cruiserweight Champion.”

Itami then walked up and spoke some in Japanese before motioning at the title on Cedric’s shoulder. Itami said, “If you don’t respect me, you will after I take your title.”

The segment ended with referees and WWE producer Adam Pearce separating the two cruiserweights after Itami shoved Cedric first.