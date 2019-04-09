– The second and final hour of the WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show also aired on the USA Network this past Sunday and drew 749,000 viewers, ranking #23 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, according to Showbuzz Daily. The USA Network also aired a one-hour special on the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last night after RAW went off the air. That show drew 1.154 million viewers and ranked #8 for the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150.

To compare, the second hour of the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff that aired on the USA Network last year drew 762,000 viewers and ranked #28 for the night. The USA Network aired an edited version of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last year, on a Saturday night at 10pm, and that special drew 665,000 viewers and ranked #22 for the night.

– WWE producer Adam Pearce, who works behind-the-scenes with the WWE 205 Live brand, took to Twitter and praised new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese for his WrestleMania 35 Kickoff win over Buddy Murphy.

Pearce wrote, “On the Indies many moons ago, through your tryout and onward since, I’ve watched your talent shine. Congrats, @TonyNese. That shine was brightest on our world’s biggest stage.”

As noted, Nese will be on tonight’s 205 Live episode as the brand kicks off a new era. Below is the full tweet from Pearce: