We noted before how the one-hour WWE NXT vs. NXT Alumni Worlds Collide special will air on the WWE Network this coming Sunday at 8pm ET. WWE has also announced matches and dates for all four one-hour Worlds Collide specials that were taped during WrestleMania 35 Axxess this past week.

Below is the line-up:

Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT Alumni

Sunday, April 14 at 8pm ET

Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze, Dominik Dijkaovic vs. Harper, SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era, Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English

Worlds Collide: Cruiserweights Collide

Wednesday, April 17 at 9pm ET

Tyler Bate vs. The Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa vs. Jordan Devlin, Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Ariya Daivari and Mike Kanellis, Albert Hardie Jr. vs. Gran Metalik vs. Ligero

Worlds Collide: Women Collide

Wednesday, April 24 at 9pm ET

Io Shirai vs. Sonya Deville, Toni Storm vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair, Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae vs. Kay Lee Ray

Worlds Collide: Brands Collide

Wednesday, May 1 at 9pm ET

Two over-the-top-rope Battle Royals. One with male Superstars and one with female Superstars. Both Battle Royals will festure Superstars from NXT and NXT UK. The men’s Battle Royal will also feature 205 Live Superstars