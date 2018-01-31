WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Updates, WWE Confirms Injury, Rollins & Reigns

– Below is video from the new WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33 with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins preparing for their big entrances. WrestleMania 33 in Orlando saw Rollins defeat Triple H in a Non-Sanctioned Match while Reigns defeated The Undertaker in the No Holds Barred main event.

– WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong has been announced for the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. Strong vs. Hideo Itami and Lince Dorado vs. Kalisto have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live episode as the first round of the 16-man tournament continues.

TJP defeated Tyler Bate while Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik on this week’s episode to advance. As noted, former TNA star Rockstar Spud, using the name Drake Maverick, debuted as the new 205 Live General Manager and announced that the tournament will end at WrestleMania 34 with the winner receiving the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.

– We noted before that Samir Singh underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a torn ACL. He suffered the injury during the ringside angle between Jinder Mahal and Bobby Rode int he finals of the WWE United States Title tournament on SmackDown on January 23rd. There’s still no word yet on Singh’s return but the usual timetable for this kind of injury is 6-9 months.

Singh noted on Instagram earlier this week that he has started to rehab the injury, as seen below. He also confirmed that he underwent the surgery in Alabama under Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, who often works on injured WWE Superstars. WWE finally mentioned the injury on Tuesday night with an announcement, also seen below:

