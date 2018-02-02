WWE On ICW Honoring Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT Tapings Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura plugging his big Royal Rumble win on Sunday:

– Join us tonight at around 6:45pm EST for live WWE NXT TV spoilers from the final set of tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta. These should get us closer to “Takeover: New Orleans” and should feature the beginning of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– WWE announced the following to congratulate NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre on being inducted into the Insane Championship Wrestling Hall of Fame on February 12th in Glasgow. McIntyre will be returning to ICW for a one-night appearance as he’s honored at the Fight Club event from the O2 ABC.

Drew McIntyre to be inducted into ICW Hall of Fame

As Drew McIntyre continues recuperating from the devastating bicep injury he suffered last November at TakeOver: WarGames, the former NXT Champion will have cause for celebration later this month when he returns home to Scotland to be honored by an organization near and dear to his heart.

Glasgow-based Insane Championship Wrestling announced today that it will induct McIntyre into its Hall of Fame on Monday, Feb. 12. The Scottish Superstar will receive the honor in person, making a one-night-only appearance at ICW’s Fight Club event at the O2 ABC in Glasgow.

McIntyre was a mainstay in ICW, both before his original debut in WWE as well as during his three-year hiatus away from WWE. He was the organization’s inaugural ICW Heavyweight Champion, first winning the title in 2006. McIntyre recaptured the title again in 2014, holding it for 378 days. In response to the news, McIntyre described his upcoming induction as a “truly special” honor.

Tickets for ICW’s Feb. 12 Fight Club are available now here.

BREAKING: @WWE Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE returns to Insane Championship Wrestling for one night only to be inducted into the ICW Hall Of Fame, on Monday 12th February at the @O2ABC! Tickets – https://t.co/TSNaiG2Kcx! #ICWHOF #ICWFightClub pic.twitter.com/Oy2SG59452 — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) February 1, 2018