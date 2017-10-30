WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (10/30)

The October 30th edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, and was the first episode since the show was ambushed by SmackDown last week on the road to Survivor Series.

– This week’s broadcast begins with a video package looking back at last week’s attack by the SmackDown roster on members of the RAW roster.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to Baltimore as the entire RAW roster is on the stage, and General Manager Kurt Angle is in the ring. Angle gets on the mic and says normally he would start the show with a smile, but not this week. He says Shane McMahon went too far last week, and he apologizes for letting his friendship with Shane blind him. Angle says Shane slapped them all in the face, including the audience, and Kurt promises next to put his roster in harms way again. Angle says at Survivor Series he promises to…. — before he can finish his sentence, Stephanie McMahon’s music hits and the RAW Commissioner makes her return to the show. Stephanie comes out and says she can’t let Angle start the show on a sad note like that, and she mentions the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January. Stephanie says that Kurt is doing a great job since Vince gave him the job, despite the Jason Jordan incident and the recent virus going around the roster. Stephanie says her brother Shane attacked RAW to get to her, and she blames Kurt for allowing Shane to destroy the legacy of RAW. She says she will give Angle a chance to make up for everything, by being Team Captain for RAW at Survivor Series. She threatens Angle’s job if he doesn’t “annihilate” SmackDown. She says “it’s true,” as her music hits and she leaves.

– Michael Cole announces Kane vs. Seth Rollins for tonight. Cesaro vs. Finn Balor is announced, along with Alicia Fox vs. Bayley.

– We see Stephanie approach Kurt backstage. She tells him that she meant every word she said in the ring, and if Kurt doesn’t believe her, ask Mick Foley.

– A limousine pulls into the arena, and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz steps out. The Miz is joined by Curtis Axel and the returning Bo Dallas. Kurt Angle walks up and informs Miz of Stephanie’s announcement. The Miz is upset that Angle is rewarded with a main event match for doing a bad job, and Angle tells him to shut up. Angle tells Miz he’s sick of hearing him talk, and asks where he was last night when SmackDown was attacking. Angle says h doesn’t want anyone like Miz representing RAW, and tells him to get his ass dressed right now because he’s going to defend the IC Title tonight. Miz pleads not to, but Angle’s decision is final.

– Alicia Fox vs. Bayley: Alicia Fox comes out, but gets on the mic and says she doesn’t have time for a match with Bayley tonight. Fox says tonight she has to focus on preparing for her upcoming duties as Team Captain at Survivor Series, but she did find a suitable replacement for Bayley to face tonight. Nia Jax’s music hits, and she makes her way out for her return to the ring.

Winner: No contest

– Nia Jax vs. Bayley: Fox is watching from the ramp. The opening bell sounds and Nia takes control early on. She throws Bayley to the outside and they brawl around ringside before Bayley dropkicks her off the apron. Back in the ring, Nia takes back control and tries to eep BAyley grounded. Bayley manages to send Nia out to the floor, and she follows out to continue the pressure. Bayley locks Nia in the guillotine choke, but Nia powers up and slams Bayley down ot the mat. Nia drops Bayley a couple more times, then runs the ropes and hits the leg drop for the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Fox gets on the mic and says Nia is her #1 pick for the women’s team at Survivor Series. As Nia is making her exit, Samoa Joe comes out and makes his return.

– Back from commercial break, Samoa Joe is in the ring and says that it sounds like some of the fans missed him. Joe says that’s amusing, because he didn’t miss a single one of them. Joe says he doesn’t care about the fans, and none of them reached out to him while he was gone. Joe says he’ll use their disrespect as fuel for his rage against anyone who steps in the ring with him. His first opponent back will be Apollo Crews:

– Samoa Joe vs. Apollo Crews: Titus is at ringside in Crews’ corner. Joe takes control early on, but Crews stuns him with a dropkick. Crews fires up and takes Joe into the corner for some strikes. Joe blocks a suplex attempt and turns it around. Joe throws him gum at Titus at ringside. Crews fires back with an enziguri on Joe, and takes the fight to Joe. Joe escapes a powerbomb attempt and answers with a Uranage. Joe follows up with the Coquina Clutch for the win.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Titus gets in the ring and has words with Joe. Joe backs off as Titus checks on his client Crews. Joe comes back and puts Titus in the clutch next before finally leaving.

– The broadcast team confirms that the RAW 25th Anniversary show will air on January 22nd.

– WWE Intercontinental Title: Matt Hardy vs. The Miz (c): Dallas and Axel are at ringside for this one. Miz will face U.S. Champion Baron Corbin at Survivor Series if his retains his IC Title tonight. Matt Hardy’s music hits, and he’ll be Miz’s mystery challenger tonight. the opening bell sounds and Hardy scores a couple of quick pin attempts on Miz in the opening moments. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate early on, then rolls outside for a breather. Matt taunts Miz before they lock up again and Miz delivers knee strkes to Matt. Miz dumps Matt to the outside where Dallas and Bo surround him, but Matt rolls right back in the ring. Matt mounts Miz in the corner with right hands until Miz fights away. Miz hits a backdrop and a necbkreaker, and then works on keeping Matt grounded. Miz hits a knee and another neckbreaker for a 2 count. Miz chokes Matt over the second rope until the ref calls him off. Miz argues with the ref, allowing Bo to hit a cheap shot on Matt. Miz takes Matt outside and slams him into the apron, then he hits a running knee strikes. Back in the ring, Miz hits a dropkick in the cornerand continues working over Matt. Matt fires up and goes for a Side Effect, but Miz escapes. Miz starts selling a hamstring injury in the commotion. Matt blocks a punch and slams Miz into the turnbuckle, then hits a clothesline and a running bulldog. Matt follows up with a flying elbow off the middle rope, then an elbow drop for a two count. Matt gets the crowd pumped up as he waits for Miz to get to his feet. Miz blocks a Twist of Fate, then Matt blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and hits the Side Effect for a two count. Miz escapes the Twist of Fate again, but Matt drops him with an elbow to the face. Matt follows up with a moonsault off the top rope for a two count. They fight in the corner and Miz delivers some kicks. Matt blocks a kick and answers with the Twist of Fate, but Miz rolls outside to avoid the pin. Matt goes to grab Miz, but Miz drops him throat-first over the top rope. Miz follows up with the Skull Crushing Finale for the win. The Miz celebrates with his Title belt as the Miztourage heads to the back.

Winner: The Miz (c)

– Alexa Bliss walks into Kurt Angle’s office backstage and congratulates him on becoming the leader of Team RAW at Survivor Series. Bliss says if Angle thinks his job is in jeopardy, maybe she can help, but suggesting that Angle releases some dead weight from the Women’s Division. Bliss suggests that Angle cuts Mickie James from the roster. Angle brings up that Mickie fought against SmackDown last week while Alexa ran away. Angle says he might bring in some new talent, but it doesn’t sound like Mickie is going anywhere as he books James vs. Bliss in a title match tonight.

– We see another video package promoting Asuka joining the WWE roster.

– Asuka vs. Stacie Cullen: Stacie Cullen is an enhancement talent. The opening bell rings and Asuka drops her opponent with a spinning backfist. Asuka follows up with some kicks and knee strikes. She drops Cullen with another strike then smiles. Asuka follows up with some offense in the corner and argues with the ref. More strikes from Asuka before applying the Asuka Lock for the win after a short squash match.

Winner: Asuka

– Kurt Angle is backstage when there’s a scare that SmackDown is invading again. The camera pans and we see SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan standing alone in Kurt’s office. Angle calms down when he sees that it’s just Bryan, and he asks him what the hell he’s doing here. Bryan smirks as the camera cuts away.

– Back from commercial, Angle and Bryan are still backstage. Angle asks Bryan if he’s here to finish the job Shane started, and Bryan says he has nothing to do with Shane’s invasion last week. Bryan says he came here alone tonight, and is taking a big risk by doing so because the whole RAW roster wants to rip him apart. Bryan says Shane doesn’t know he’s here tonight, but Angle doesn’t believe him. Bryan apologizes for everything, and reiterates that he doesn’t agree with what Shane did. Angle says he’s going to keep Bryan safe from the roster tonight so he can get back to Shane. Angle says he’s bringing his gold medals and the whole RAW roster to take out Shane and the SmackDown roster, and it’s damn true.

– Cole introduces a video package for the Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar match at Survivor Series.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone when the lights cut out. He tells the person on the other end of the line that he’ll call them back. Bryan thinks Angle is messing with him, and then realizes he’s locked in the room. Bryan then gets attacked by Kane, who delivers a chokeslam to the SmackDown GM. Booker T says on commentary that Bryan got what he deserved.

– Cesaro vs. Finn Balor: Sheamus is at ringside in Cesaro’s corner. They start off with a collar and elbow tie up until Cesaro backs Balor into the corner. Cesaro taunts Balor and gets a boot to the face for it. Balor puts Cesaro in the corner and unloads with strikes. Cesaro starts fighting back and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Cesaro controls the next few moments as he works over Balor in the corner. Balor tries to mount a comeback, but Cesaro puts him down with a clothesline. Balor comes back with a boot to the face and a dropkick. The fight spills out to ringside where BAlor beats down Cesaro. Cesaro distracts the ref, allowing Sheamus to hit the cheap shot on Balor. Back in the ring, Balor hits some kicks on Cesaro until Sheamus gets involved again, this time on the apron for a distraction. Balor turns around into an uppercut from Cesaro for a two count. Balor escapes a Sharpshooter, but Cesaro comes back with a superplex for a two count. Cesaro successfully applies the Sharpshooter, then the crossface. Balor escapes and comes back with a Sling Blade. Balor stomps on Cesaro then goes up top. Cesaro kicks Balor off the turnbuckle and the fight spills out to ringside again. Back in the ring, Balor hits the Coup De Grace to the back of Cesaro’s head for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– Before Balor can get backstage, Kane comes out to interrupt. Balor tries to take him on, but Kane drops him with a big boot and a tombstone on the metal stage. Refs check on Balor as Kane marches down to the ring.

– Kane vs. Seth Rollins: Rollins and Ambrose enter through the crowd, and Ambrose will be at ringside in his partner’s corner for this one. Cole confirms that Reigns is still out with a viral infection. Rollins attacks right off the opening bell, but Kane overpowers and drops him. Kane sends Rollins to the floor early on and follows him out. Kane whips Rollins into the steel steps, but Rollins jumps up and lands on his feet, then gets back in the ring. Rollins dropkicks Kane through the ropes, then goes for a suicide dive but Rollins drops him with a right hand in mid air. Back in the ring, Kane clotheslines Rollins and pins for a couple of two counts. Rollins tries to rally up but Kane pushes him off. Rollins charges but Kane drops him with a right hand and stands on his body. More offense from Kane before he hits a side walk slam for a two count. Kane takes Rollins into the corner and Rollins fights back with a kick to the face. Rollins follows up with an enziguri, then Sheamus and Cesaro come out to ringside for a closer look. Rollins hits a Blockbuster on Kane, but the Big Red Machine rolls outside for a breather. Rollins hits a suicide dive, then he goes for a second one but Kane gets up and rolls in the ring first. The Bar distracts Rollins, and Kane drops him. Rollins hits enough shots to KKane to take the Big Red Machine down to one knee. The Bar is now double teaming Ambrose at ringside until Rollins breaks it up with a suicide dive. Rollins rolls back in the ring and Kane hits him with a chokeslam for the win.

Winner: Kane

– After the match, Kane goes for another chokeslam on Rollins, but Ambrose makes the save. Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on Kane. As Ambrose is checking on Rollins, Kane sits up. The Bar hits the ring and beats down Ambrose, then Kane Tombstones the Lunatic. Kane hits a Tombstone on Rollins too. Kane heats to the back and laughs on the stage as he admires his handiwork down the in the ring. Refs check on Rollins and Amborse, and The Bar leaves next.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage being loaded on to a stretcher. D-von Dudley and Jamie Noble are assisting. The announcers say Bryan is seriously injured, and we see a replay of Stephanie cutting a promo on Angle in tonight’s opening segment.

– The Miztourage is backstage celebrating Miz’s win earlier, but Miz says something in his locker room smells really bad. Axel finds a trash bag, and Miz jokes that Strowman is here, as he was last seen being hauled off in a garbage truck. Axel and Dallas tell Miz they have his back, and he has nothing to worry about.

– Staff members are setting up Halloween decorations at ringside for a “Trick or Treat street fight.”

– The Miz approaches Kane backstage and priasesh I’m for his work tonight. They talk about Strowman’s garbage truck incident, and Kane says Strowman knows where to find him, and if Strowman comes back, The Miz is on his own.

– Trick or Street Fight: Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Gallows and Anderson are dressed in Southpaw Regional Wrestling costumes, while Slater is Santa Claus and Rhyno is Mrs. Claus. There are Halloween decorations all over the ringside area. Gallows and Anderson take control early on and they dunk Slater in an apple-bobbing barrel at ringside. Rhyno puts a pumpkin on Gallows head and fights off the heels. Slater puts a pumpkin on Anderson, and the Good Brothers collide head-first. Slater and Rhyno throw some kendo sticks in the ring, then they set up a table in the middle. Gallows and Anderson make a comeback and they smear a bunch of smashed pumpkins onto Slater’s face. Gallows and Anderson turn their attention to Rhyno and hit him with a Styrofoam tombstone. Rhyno takes it and drops Gallows. Rhyno hits Gallows with a pumpkin pie, then Slater unloads on the Good Brothers with a kendo stick. Gallows boots Slater and starts working him over, then beats down Rhyno. Anderson comes back in and they put Rhyno on the table, and put a pumpkin on his head. Anderson goes up top, and Gallows puts a pumpkin on his own head to cheer his partner on. Gallows has trouble seeing, and Rhyno hops up and puts Anderson through the table for the three count.

Winners: Heath Slater and Rhyno

– Gallows looks to start celebrating after he hears the bell, but as he removes the pumpkin from his head, he realizes what happened.

– Elias is backstage walking through the arena.

– The Miz is backstage ranting to The Bar about how worried he is that Braun Strowman is back. The Bar tells Miz not to worry as there’s no way Braun could recover from what happened at TLC so quickly.

– Elias is in the ring with a new guitar, and he says he has a new song. He starts singing a song trashing Jason Jordan and the Baltimore Ravens until Jordan comes out to interrupt. Jordan hits the ring and beats down Elias. Elias retreats up the ramp, and Jordan grabs Elias’ guitar. Elias pleads with Jordan not give it back. Jordan sets the guitar down, but then he has second thoughts and decides to destroy the guitar. He smashes it and throws the pieces out to Elias on the ramp. Jordan’s music hits and Elias talks trash from the ramp and retreats backstage.

– The Miz tells Dallas and Axel that he wants to get out of here because he’s worried about Braun coming back for him. Angle walks over and trashes Miz for arriving late and trying to leave early. Angle tells Miz to stay until the end of the show, or else.

– Enzo Amore comes out to the ring and gives himself and Drew Gulak introductions. They take shots at Kalisto and call him soft. Enzo tells Gulak not to use his catchphrase, then Kalisto comes out to interrupt.

– Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak: Gulak charges at Kalisto off the bell but Kalisto ducks and unloads with kicks. Gulak whips Kalisto into the corner and hits a clothesline. Gulak runs for another clothesline but Kalisto stops him with a boot to the face. Kalisto lays into Gulak with strikes, then goes up top for a flying kick to the face. Kalisto hurricanranas Gulak down, then follows up with the Salida Del Sol for the win after a short match.

Winner: Kalisto

– After the match, Enzo hits the ring and attacks Kalisto from behind. Enzo beats down Kalisto and mocks him, then leaves with Gulak.

– The Miz is backstage with Axel and Dallas, and Miz tells them to have their driver get ready so they can leave the arena as soon as RAW is over.

– RAW Women’s Title: Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss (c) The winner of this one will face SmackDown Women’s Champ Natalya at Survivor Series. The opening bell sounds and they lock up with a collar and elbow tie up. Bliss wants to break but Mickie keeps bringing the fight to her. Bliss tries to roll outside for a breather, but Mickie stops her. Bliss manages to take down Mickie in the corner and stomps a mud hole in her. Mickie fights off Bliss then climbs up top and hits a hurricanrana. Mickie sends Bliss out to the floor and dares her to step back in the ring. Bliss stays outside, so Mickie follows her out and Bliss throws Mickie into the ring post. Back in the ring, Bliss beats down Mickie and talks trash to her. Bliss hits a forearm shot to the face, but Mickie fires up and comes back with a neckbreaker for a two count. Fans have started a CM Punk chant. Bliss gets back in control again and tells Mickie to give up because her time is over. Mickie starts to fire up and goes to the top rope, but Bliss stops her short and throws her down to the mat. Bliss tries going up top next, but Mickie knocks her down to the mat too. Mickie goes up top and hits the thesz Press for a two count. Bliss tries to escae out to the floor but Mickie stops her. Mickie kicks Bliss for another two count. Mickie rolls up with a bridge for another near-fall. Bliss comes back and hits a right hand to the face of James and pins for the three count.

Winner: Alexa Bliss (c)

– We go backstage where The Miz, Axel and Dallas are hurrying into their limo. The Miz takes a sigh of relief, then tells the driver to get to the airport now. A trash truck pulls in and block their limo. The truck backs up and the back starts raising up. Braun Strowman appears from the trash and yells. The Miztourage hops out of the limo and retreats back into the arena, and Braun runs after them. Bo gets thrown from the backstage area to the stage, and Axel and Miz are out next. Axel and Bo tries to fight off Braun, but Strowman beats them down on the stage. He throws Miz into the LED board, then brings him over to the announce table. Axel and Dallas once again try to fight off Braun but he drops them both and sends them flying down the ramp. Miz tries to crawl away, but Braun grabs him and throws him down the ramp too. Braun brings Miz into the ring as Dallas and Axel still keep coming at him. Strowman hits a running powerslam on Axel, then grabs him for another one. Miz and Bo start running up the ramp so Braun picks up Axel and starts walking to the back. Before Braun gets to the curtain, he notices the announce table. Braun runs over and slams Axel through the table with another running powerslam. Braun stands tall and marches towards the back as RAW goes off the air.