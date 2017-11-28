3 Winners & Losers From WWE RAW (11/27)

6 Rich Swann (Winner)

RAW GM Kurt Angle announced that there will be a series of matches to determine who will become the #1 contender for the Cruiserweight Championship. There was a Fatal 4-Way tonight and there will be another one next week. The winners of those matches will then face each other to determine the #1 contender for Enzo’s title.

Rich Swann faced Akira Tozawa, Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari in the first Fatal 4-Way match tonight. The fight quickly spilled out of the ring. Daivari and Dar worked together and Enzo was shown backstage rooting for them. Swann eventually picked up the victory via the Phoenix Splash and is now one step closer to becoming the #1 contender.