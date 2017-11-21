WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (11/20)

The November 20th edition of WWE RAW was the first show after Survivor Series 2017, and aired live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

– Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T welcome us to the Toyota Center again tonight for RAW.

– RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon comes out to the ring to kick off RAW. She discusses the happenings at last night’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, and says Kurt Angle’s job is secure because Shane was defeated. She then brings out her husband, Triple H, to congratulate him on the win. Before Triple H can say anything, Kurt Angle interrupts. Kurt gets in the ring right in Triple H’s face, and says he doesn’t care that much about this job — if Triple H ever screws him like that again, the Olympic gold medalist is coming for his ass. Stephanie warns Kurt, and then Jason Jordan interrupts. Jordan is not happy about Triple H turning on his father last night and giving him a Pedigree. Jordan wants The Game tonight, but Triple H declines. Jordan says he’s scared, but Stephanie backs up Triple H saying that he isn’t afraid of anyone in that locker room. Those words bring out Braun Strowman. Strowman storms down to the ring and gets in Triple H’s face. Triple H slowly backs off and climbs out of the ring. Stephanie joins her husband as the crowd chants “you’re a coward” at him. Stephanie says since Jordan is so fired up to fight tonight, he can take on Strowman. Strowman and Jordan have a stare-down with Angle in the middle to end the segment.

– Samoa Joe and Finn Balor are backstage getting ready for their match against each other tonight.

– We see some still shots from Survivor Series last night, also at the Toyota Center.

– Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe: The opening bell sounds and Joe gets right to business with right hands on Balor. He backs Balor in to the corner, but Balor fights back with kicks. Joe shuts Balor down with an elbow to the face, then he works on keeping Finn grounded. Joe sits up on the top turnbuckle, but Balor jumps up and kicks Joe in the head. Joe falls all the way down to the ringside floor, and Balor follows up with a big suicide swanton bomb on him. Back in the ring, Balor tees off on Joe with a series of kicks. Joe manages to drop Balor out to the ringside floor and he immediately follows up with a big suicide dive. Back in the ring, Joe goes for the Rock Bottom but Balor blocks it. Joe fires back with a chop to the chest, and Balor answers with a Sling Blade. Balor goes for a running dropkick, but Joe side-steps it and hits a senton bomb for a two count. Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch but Balor escapes and hits a stomp on Joe. Balor dropkicks Joe into the corner then climbs up top. Joe stops Balor and pulls him down, then locks Balor in the Coquina Clutch again. Balor goes to sleep and Joe wins via TKO.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– We see a video package promoting next year’s WrestleMania.

– Later tonight, Roman Reigns will appear on Miz TV. Up now, Cole introduces a look at last night’s Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles match.

– Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows cut a pre-taped promo for WWEShop.com, including a Steve Austin impersonation from Gallows.

– Jason Jordan approaches Kurt Angle and asks if he’s really going to let the match with Strowman go on tonight. Angle says he thought Jordan said he was 100%, but Jordan admits he’s hurt. Angle says he wish Jordan told the truth about his health. Jordan says he’ll go through with the match tonight because he’s the only one on the roster who can beat Braun. He says since Angle beat guys almost a hundred pounds heavier than him, and his blood is flowing through his veins, Jordan knows he can beat Braun tonight. Jordan walks off and Angle has a smile on his face.

– Asuka vs. Dana Brooke: Asuka drops Dana early on and works her over with strikes. Asuka applies a submission on the ropes then stomps on Dana. Dana drops Asuka across the middle rope then slaps her across the face. Asuka fires back with some strikes to the head and a kick for the three count after a short squash match.

Winner: Asuka

– The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are in the ring for an edition of Miz TV. Miz briefly cuts a promo on Baron Corbin, before introducing his guest tonight, Roman Reigns. Reigns makes Miz wait, and then he finally comes out through the crowd with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The Miz says he only wanted Reigns tonight, and he also tells The Shield to thank him for being the one who made them reunite. The Miz says he should also get royalties from their new shirt sales. The crowd chants “Miz is awesome” and Reigns says that’s the first time he’s ever heard that. Miz seems confused how to react. The lights start cutting out, and Miz demands a spotlight be put on him. The Miz points out that he’s the one with a Championship belt right now, not the Shield members. Rollins says him and Ambrose will be getting the Tag Titles back soon, and that means Reigns will need a title belt so he’s not left out. Reigns tells Miz he’s free tonight, and wants a shot at Miz’s Intercontinental Title belt. Bo Dallas interrupts and says if you want The Miz, you gotta go through him and Axel. Reigns decks Dallas with a right hand, and then The Miz immediately sprints backstage. Axel asks for mercy since he has a neck brace on. The Shield appears to be letting Axel leave, but Rollins ends up kneeing him in the face and Rollins hits the Dirty Deeds. Next, they surround Dallas and beat him down before delivering the triple powerbomb.

– Braun Strowman does an interview in the back where he says he’s glad Jason Jordan isn’t afraid of him since that makes him different from everyone else – including Triple H.

– Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose: Sheamus backs Ambrose up into the corner to start things off. Ambrose fights out and arm drags Sheamus down. Sheamus comes back and goes for the Ten Beats of the Baron, but Ambrose fights out and gives some strikes right back to Sheamus. Sheamus boots Ambrose down, and then the fight spills out to ringside. Back in the ring, it’s all Sheamus as he takes control of the match. He hits a vertical suplex on Ambrose then stomps on him. Ambrose taunts Sheamus and Sheamus goes for another suplex, but Ambrose elbows him away then slaps him across the face. Sheamus charges at Ambrose in the corner, but Ambrose dodges and Sheamus crashes into the ring post. Ambrose goes for the Dirty Deeds but Sheamus escapes. Ambrose tees off with punches on Sheamus then drops him with some clotheslines. Sheamus kicks Ambrose, but ambrose comes back with a forearm shot that sends Sheamus falling out to ringside. Ambrose attempts a suicide dive, but Sheamus punches him through the ropes. Back in the ring, Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick but Ambrose ducks and knocks Sheamus outside once again. Ambrose goes for the suicide dive again, and this time it connects. Ambrose takes Sheamus back in the ring. Cesaro attacks Rollins at ringside, and the distraction leads to Sheamus rolling up Ambrose for two. Ambrose drops Sheamus on the middle rope, then Ambrose climbs to the top turnbuckle. Cesaro gets on the apron for the distraction, allowing Sheamus to elbow Ambrose in the face. Sheamus goes up top and grabs Ambrose, then hits a rolling senton off the middle rope for a two count. Rollins attacks Cesaro at ringside now, distracting Sheamus. Ambrose grabs Sheamus from behind and hits the Dirty Deeds for the three count.

Winner: Dean Ambrose

– Matt Hardy is backstage in the locker room. Jason Jordan approaches him and asks Matt for advice for facing Strowman. Matt says he’s faced many giants in WWE like Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry, but Strowman is different and “inhuman.” Matt says one of the lessons he’s learned in WWE is that some nights, it’s just not your night. Matt walks off as Jordan looks concerned.

– RAW Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss comes out to the ring next and cuts a promo about taking Charlotte to her limit last night. She says Charlotte got lucky, but Alexa is still the goddess of WWE. She get interrupted by Mickie James who comes out to the ring and trashes Alexa. Sasha Banks interrupts next, and then Alicia Fox interrupts. Bliss says none of them are deserving of a title shot, and she starts to leave. Kurt Angle comes out and stops her. The Olympic gold medalist says Bliss will get another chance to prove why she’s champ, because she’ll face the winner of a Fatal 4 Way match starting right now.

– Alicia Fox vs. Mickie James vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks: The winner of this one will be the #1 contender for the Women’s Championship. Bayley and Sasha trade holds early on until Fox runs in. Banks drops Fox with the Backstapper and then the Banks Statement. Bayley breaks it up, then Sasha sends Bayley outside with a knee to the face. Mickie runs up and hits a neckbreaker on Sasha for a two count. Paige’s music hits, and Paige comes out to the stage to make her WWE return. The crowd chants “yes” and Paige apologizes for interrupting but she has something to say to the fans – I’m back. Paige says she didn’t come back alone, and then Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose run in the ring. They drop Mickie, and then Banks. Paige runs in and boots down Bayley. Fox has seen enough and she runs to the back. They beat down the three women and Paige hits the RamPaige on Bayley. They pose in the ring and then we go to commercial.

Winner: No contest

– Paige, Mandy and Sonya are backstage for an interview, but they quickly get interrupted by Alexa Bliss. They end up beating down Bliss and throwing her into some gear in the hallway. They leave Bliss laying on the floor.

– Braun Strowman vs. Jason Jordan: Braun and Jordan have a stare-down in the middle and Jordan gives Braun a shot to the face. Braun rushes Jordan out to the floor. As Jordan runs back in the ring, he dodges a shot from Braun and Braun crashes into the corner hard. Jordan tries to double-leg takedown Braun and he manages to lift him up, but Braun is just too heavy and he drops him. Braun tosses Jordan across the ring and then sends him out to ringside again. Jordan is selling the bad leg hard. Kane then runs in from behind and attacks Braun. The ref calls for the bell.

Winner via DQ: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Kane beats down Braun with a steel chair all over ringside. Kane drives a chair into Braun’s neck by slamming it into the steps. Braun gasps for air as refs tell Braun to let them help him. Braun refuses help and heads to the back.

– Cruiserweight Champ Enzo Amore comes out to the ring with Noam Dar, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Drew Gulak. Enzo cuts a promo about retaining his title at Survivor Series, and talks about how he has improved 205 Live and also improved the lives of his crew in the ring with him now. Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Akira Tozawa come out to the ring next to interrupt. The two sides briefly trade insults, and we have a match.

– Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari & Noam Dar: Gulak and Swann go at it to start. Gulak gets a two count early on, then Swann decks him with a dropkick. They go out to ringside where Swann gets cornered by heels, but his partners come around to help out. Enzo runs around to the other side of the ring for safety, which leads to a chase on the outside. They run through the ring and Gulak hits Swann with a flying knee to the face for a two count. Daivari comes in and they double team Swann for another two count. Nese comes in but Swann throws him outside to ringside. The match falls apart with run-ins, and Enzo tries to get Swann but misses. Swann finally gets the clean tag to Cedric and Cedric cleans house. He unloads on Dar, then sends Gulak out to the floor. Tozawa runs the ropes and hits a dive on Gulak. Nese hits an elbow on Cedric, but Ali gets the blind tag on Cedric. Ali drops Dar, then Cedric hits the Lumbar Check on Nese. Ali follows up with the reverse 450 splash for the three count.

Winners: Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa

– Renee Young tries to get an interview with Kurt Angle about Strowman. Angle says Strowman declined medical attention and left the building, and now Angle has to check on his son. Angle rushes in to the trainer’s office and checks on Jordan, who is still selling the leg injury. The Miz runs in and asks Kurt to cancel his match against Reigns tonight, but Kurt declines and tells Miz to go get ready. Jordan tells Kurt that Matt was right earlier, and Braun is not human.

– The Miz (c) vs. Roman Reigns: The Miz’s Intercontinental Title is on the line in this one. Miz stalls at ringside early on until Reigns chases him bc in the ring. Reigns decks Miz with a right hand and Miz rolls out to the apron. Miz chokes Reigns across the top rope, then they brawl into the ring. Reigns hits a sit-out powerbomb on Miz for a two count, then the Miz rolls back outside for a breather. Back in the ring, The Miz starts mounting a comeback, but Reigns shuts him back down with a flying clothesline. Reigns hits a series of clotheslines in the corner, then a running big boot on the Champion. Reigns looks for the Superman Punch, but Miz rolls outside. Reigns follows and comes leaping from the ring steps, but Miz catches him and DDTs him at ringside. Back in the ring, Miz follows up with a second DDT for a two count. Miz now locks Reigns in a chin lock and tries to keep him grounded. Miz hits a knee strike and a neckbreaker for another two count. Reigns tries to get back in the game and delivers some big strikes to the Champion. Miz charges at Reigns in the corner, but Reigns dodges and Miz crotches himself on the middle turnbuckle. They trade more punches, then Miz starts with a series of kicks on a grounded Reigns. Reigns ducks out and hits a Samoan Drop on Miz for a two count. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch, but Miz dodges it. Reigns goes for another one, but Miz ducks and trips Reigns. Miz boots Reigns in the face for a two count, and Reigns is selling a knee injury now. Miz hits a flying clothesline on Reigns in the corner, then he climbs up to the top turnbuckle. Miz comes flying off the top, but Reigns hits the Superman punch on him for a two count. Sheamus and Cesaro run out onto the apron to distract Reigns, which leas to Miz hitting the Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Rollins and Ambrose run out now and start brawling with The Bar at ringside. Reigns and Miz are both slow to get to their feet in the ring, but when they do, Reigns hits the spear on Miz. Reigns scores the three count to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Winner & new Intercontinental Champion: Roman Reigns

– Ambrose and Rollins hit the ring after the match and hand Reigns the IC Title. Reigns stands on the turnbuckle with the belt in the air as RAW comes to an end.