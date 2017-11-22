WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (11/21)

The November 21st edition of WWE SmackDown Live was the first episode after Survivor Series 2017, and took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

– We see some still images from Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, and then SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon comes out to the ring to kick off tonight’s show. Shane says even in defeat, he’s still proud of how the SmackDown team worked and says no one will ever consider SmackDown the B-show again. He says he’s proud of everyone on the roster, except for two people, and he wants them to come out right now. With that, out comes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, They hit the ring and Owens gets on the mic, and he demands that Shane apologizes to them. Shane tells him to shut his mouth, and says the two of them have no respect for anyone in WWE letalone on SmackDown, and no respect for him. Owens agrees with both of those things. Shane says they also have no respect for anyone in the crowd, and they agree with that too. Shane tells them about how hated they are in the SmackDown locker room, and says he has two words for them. He tells them to come in close, and begins “YOU’RE….” — but then, Daniel Bryan interrupts. Bryan comes out to the ring and asks for Shane to remove his personal feelings from the situation. Sami starts thanking Daniel but Daniel tells him to shut it. Daniel says everyone in the locker room does hate Owens and Zayn, but he has a better solution than firing them. Bryan says The New Day are particularly furious with them, so they’ll be facing them tonight. Sami says it’s unfair because it’s 3 vs 2. Bryan tells Sami to shut up again, and informs them that the rest of the SmackDown roster will be around the ring tonight to ensure that Owens and Zayn don’t run away from the fight. Bryan’s music hits and the fans chant “Yes” as he and Shane leave. Sami and Owens are not happy about this.

– Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable are backstage getting ready to head to the gorilla position.

– Jey Uso vs. Shelton Benjamin: Gable and Jimmy Uso are at ringside for this one. Benjamin and Jey lock up off the opening bell and they end up throwing blows in the corner. Shelton drops Uso with a shoulder tackle. Uso puts up a fight, but Shelton decks him again, this time with a flying knee to the face. Shelton controls the next few moments of the match until Jey fires back with a Samoan Drop. Gable and Jimmy now get into it at ringside, while Shelton and Jey go at it in the ring. Jey hits a superkick for a two count. More distraction from Gable and Jimmy leads to Uso staying in control, but Shelton counters a shot off the top rope and comes back with the Paydirt for the three count.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

– We go backstage where Owens and Zayn are trying to befriend Baron Corbin. Corbin asks what’s in it for him, and Owens talks about how good it’ll be to stick it to Shane. Corbin says he can’t stand either of them, so they should go try to befriend someone more weak-minded. Owens and Zayn find Bobby Roode next, and ask him to stand with them and be different from the rest of the pack. Roode asks if their out of their minds — he was in the match they ruined on Sunday. Roode says he owes them both a receipt tonight.

– We see a teaser video for The Bludgeon Brothers – Luke Haper and Eric Rowan. They return next.

– Naomi is backstage getting her makeup done when Ruby Riot from NXT interrupts. She says she wants to introduce Naomi to two of her fiends – Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. They all gang up on Naomi and beat her down. Becky Lynch tries to make the save, but they beat her down too. Refs call for a doctor to help Becky.

– Shane McMahon approaches Daniel Bryan backstage and tells him he thinks it was an awesome call to sign the women from NXT, and a genius idea to make the Lumberjack Match tonight. Shane says now that he’s cooled down he realizes Bryan’s way is best. Shane says he’s going to go back to his hotel and relax, leaving Bryan in charge.

– The Hype Bros vs. The Bludgeon Brothers: Rowan and Mojo start off and Rowan takes control early on. Meanwhile on the outside, Harper takes out Ryder on the floor and throws him into the ring steps. Mojo tries to mount a comeback, but Rowan and Harper double team him for the finish after a short squash match.

Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

– Dasha Fuentes is backstage to interview Natalya. Natalya trashes Ric Flair’s appearance last week, and talks about how she plans to beat Charlotte later tonight.

– We see a look back at Sunday night’s Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles match.

– AJ Styles comes out to the ring to a loud ovation from the crowd. AJ says the match against Lesnar at Survivor Series didn’t go as planned. He appreciates everyone congratulating him on surviving against “The Beast,” but this is the WWE and you don’t get trophies for second place. He moves on to the topic of tonight, and calls out Jinder Mahal. AJ takes his shirt off and tells Jinder to come on out. Jinder appears on the big screen and says that if he was facing Lesnar on Sunday, he would have beaten him and would be called “the beast master.” AJ tells Jinder he sounds stupid, and tells him to come out and try to take the WWE Title from him now. Jinder says the rematch will be on his terms, when he says, and he says it’ll happen at the Clash of Champions PPV. Jinder does his belt supervillain laugh into the camera, then the Singh Brothers attack AJ from behind. AJ fires up and starts beating them down. AJ hits the Styles Clash on one of them, and holds up the WWE Title. Jinder is still on the big screen and tells AJ he’ll see him at the Clash of Champions.

– Kevin OWens and Sami Zayn are backstage, still looking for people to help them. They hear Aiden English singing, and enter his locker room. They find English and Rusev, and they do their best to appeal to them and recruit them. They start talking trash about The New Day to Rusev and English, and they walk off. Rusev and English seem to be considering their appeal.

– Charlotte (c) vs. Natalya: Charlotte’s Women’s Title is on the line in this one. Natalya is fired up right out of the gate and takes down Charlotte. Charlotte fires back with some chops to the chest and Natalya answers with a clothesline. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter early on, but Charlotte escapes. Natalya slams Charlotte face-first into the turnbuckle and works on keeping her grounded. Charlotte starts to fire up, but Natalya shuts her down with a sit down powerbomb for a two count. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter but Charlotte reaches the ropes to break the hold. Charlotte comes back with a backbreaker and a shot face-first into the turnbuckle. The Champion goes up top for a moonsault, but Natalya gets her knees up to block it. Charlotte hits a spear and Natalya rolls outside for a breather. Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan run in through the crowd and beat down Natalya at ringside. The ref calls for the bell.

Winner via DQ: Natalya

– They turn their attention to Charlotte now, and the three of them hit the ring to beat down the Champion. They stand tall in the ring and raise each others’ hands as we go to commercial.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage when an interviewer asks him for his reaction to what just happened to Natalya and Charlotte. Bryan says it was an interesting situation, and he has no comment. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walk up to him, and tell him that if he fires them, it would be the biggest mistake he ever made. Bryan wishes them good luck and walks off.

– Members of the SmackDown roster including Nakamura, Corbin, and The Usos among others come out to surround the ring for our Lumberjack Match main event.

– The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: The New Day hand out pancakes to fans on the way to the ring. Owens starts off and sends Kofi to the outside early on. The lumberjacks leave Kofi alone and let him go back in the ring on his own. Zayn tags in now and goes at it with Kofi. Zayn gets dumbed outside and the lumberjacks start beating on him. Sami tries to run away up the ramp, but the lumberjacks grab him and physically put him back in the ring. Owens tags in and The New Day uses frequent tags to control the match. They do the Unicorn Stomp on Owens in the corner. Owens connects with a shot on Kofi, then tags in Sami. Sami stomps on Kofi in the corner, then he pulls him out for a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Owens comes back in now and headbutts Kofi down, then stomps on his hand. Owens goes for a senton bomb but Kofi blocks it with his knees. Big E gets the hot tag and Sami tags in too. Big E hits a series of belly to belly overhead suplexes, then runs the ropes and hits the splash. Big E goes for a running powerslam but Sami escapes. Sami drops Big E in the turnbuckle, but Big E fires back with an elbow to the face. Kofi tags in and hits a flying cross body. Owens breaks up the tag, then Big E runs in and they collide with a double clothesline. All four competitors are down. Kofi dumps Sami outside and he crashes into a couple of lumberjacks. Corbin misses a shot on Sami, and he accidentally cracks Roode in the face. Now the lumberjacks start fighting each other at ringside. The lumberjack fight spills into the ring and all Hell breaks loose. The dust settles and Kofi knocks Owens outside, then Zayn runs up behind Kofi and rolls him up for the three count. As Owens and Zayn try to escape, Big E confronts them and blocks their way. Rusev runs in and decks Big E, allowing Owens to escape through the crowd. Kofi hits a splash off the top on Rusev and English at ringside. Zayn tries to escape through the crowd next, but Xavier grabs him and carries him back into the ring. Zayn is surrounded by Big E, Kofi, and Xavier. The New Day starts beating him down, with Kofi hitting the Trouble In Paradise, then Woods and Big E hitting the Midnight Hour. The New Day taunts Zayn on the mat

Winners: Kevin Owens & Sami Zyn

– The New Day dances and plays trombone in the ring to celebrate their win.

– We see Owens storming through the backstage area. He finds Daniel Bryan and begs him not to fire them. Bryan asks if he’s at all concerned about what just happened to his partner. Owens says he is, and that Sami wants to know too. Owens gets on his knees and begs, but Bryan says he was never going to fire them. Bryan says he recognizes their talent, and Owens better show up next week because he’s going to face to face Randy Orton. Owens starts to protest, but ends up just thanking Bryan and walking off. Bryan smiles as SmackDown goes off the air.