WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (11/28)

The November 28th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown Live takes place at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– This week’s broadcast opens up with a video recapping the history between Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Daniel Bryan.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon comes out to the ring to kick off tonight’s show. Shane talks about wanting to fire Owens and Zayn, and then he brings out Daniel Bryan. SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan comes out to the ring, and talks to Shane about not letting his temper get in the way of business. Shane says Owens and Zayn not only beat his father and cost him a match, but also betrayed the entire SmackDown roster. Bryan says Owens and Zayn were just trying to grab the brass ring and compete, and if they fire them, they’ll just end up on RAW. Shane says that’s great, then Owens and Zayn will be his sister’s problem. Bryan says he’s not a yes-man or a puppet, he’s here to recognize in-ring talent and give opportunities, and Shane has to trust him. Shane says he trusts him, and he likes the match Bryan booked for tonight: Owens vs. Randy Orton. Shane says he’s going to add to the match a little bit: Sami Zayn is barred from ringside, and it’s a no DQ match. Shane and Daniel shake on it, then head to the back.

– The New Day are backstage walking with a big tray of pancakes. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable are seen walking with a box of Booty-O’s, and they throw it away.

– Owens and Zayn are backstage complaining about how SmackDown management keeps stacking the deck against them. They find Daniel Bryan and complain to him about Shane making this a no DQ match. They want the stipulation to be removed, but Bryan tells them “hell no.”

– The New Day comes out to the ring next.

