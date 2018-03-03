Neville Possibly Returning to WWE

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Neville has recently been in talks with WWE regarding returning to the promotion. The target timetable for his return would be after Wrestlemania, and Neville would likely be returning to 205 Live. Neville walked out on WWE last October due to frustrations about the direction of his character, and perhaps due to having to job to Enzo Amore. WWE previously tried to reach out to Neville for a return to the company, however, those talks fell through. Here’s hoping we see the King of the Cruiserweights back on WWE television soon.
