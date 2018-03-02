Backstage News On Ronda Rousey From The WWE PC

New RAW Superstar Ronda Rousey was training in secrecy at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne previously reported that Rousey would train late at night at the Performance Center before making her first WWE appearance at the Royal Rumble, and that very few people were aware.

As noted, Rousey was also at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT this past week for business meetings. The Observer reports that Rousey’s training team has been WWE Coaches Norman Smiley & Sara Amato, WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler, MMA Horsewomen member Jessamyn Duke, who is back to training for pro wrestling again, plus Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler from NXT. Rousey’s husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, was also training in the ring as he has done over the past few months. There have been mixed reports on whether or not Browne will be wrestling.

It’s believed that Rousey’s first match for WWE will come at WrestleMania 34 in April. Rousey will be teaming with a partner to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, continuing the feud from WrestleMania 31 that progressed at Elimination Chamber and RAW this past week. It looks like WWE has decided on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to team with Rousey, making it The Olympic Champions vs. The Authority.