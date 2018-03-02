WWE Offers New Contracts To Indie Stars?, Wrestler Denies Report

WWE has reportedly offered developmental deals to indie stars Keith Lee and Walter, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. If accepted, the deals would see Lee and Walter start training at the WWE Performance Center in May.

Walter is a 30 year old, 6 foot 4, 310 pound wrestler from Austria. Lee is believed to be between 32-33 years old and stands at 6 foot 3, 332 pounds. They are considered to be two of the best big men on the indies right now.

There’s a feeling that Lee is taking the deal as he’s turned down bookings after that date. Lee is currently signed to a deal with WWN Live but Gabe Sapolsky would likely approve the jump to WWE as he has done in the past.

Walter has reportedly told The Observer in the past that he wasn’t interested in WWE because he has “employee status” with the wXw promotion in Germany, runs their Wrestling Academy and wasn’t interested in moving to the United States as he was enjoying his life there.

Walter took to Twitter this week and denied the report on WWE offering him a deal. He wrote: