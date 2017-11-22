3 Winners & Losers From WWE SmackDown (11/21)

6 Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan (Winners)

Much like on RAW last night, a new stable made their debut tonight and caused chaos. Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan made their main roster debuts tonight and made an immediate impact. Their first victim was Naomi. She was backstage minding her own business when the trio showed up and attacked her.

Becky Lynch tried to help out Naomi but was beaten down for her troubles. Charlotte and Natalya were in the middle of a match when Riot, Morgan and Logan showed up. They beat up Natalya outside the ring and then focused their attention on the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The trio beat the hell out of Charlotte and then posed over her in the ring.