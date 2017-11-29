3 Winners & Losers From WWE SmackDown (11/28)

6 The Riott Squad (Winners)

Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan faced Charlotte, Natalya and Naomi tonight. Natalya wound up abandoning her teammates and that made it a 3-on-2 match. Morgan and Logan took out Naomi ringside and smashed her into the steel steps.

The Riott Squad then dismantled Charlotte in the ring. Charlotte fought back for a moment, but she couldn’t overcome all three Superstars. Riot pinned Charlotte and the Riot Squad picked up their first victory on SmackDown over the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The name “Riott Squad” is pretty awful, but the trio have the chance to become a dominant force in the SmackDown women’s division.