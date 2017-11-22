Big Update On Hideo Itami’s Main Roster Call-Up

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode that the next call-up from WWE NXT will see Hideo Itami join the cruiserweight division.

Itami’s NXT run has been plagued by injuries. He’s lost a handful of singles matches since returning to the ring back in March of this year. His last big match came at NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” in August, a loss to Aleister Black.

Below is the graphic teasing his upcoming arrival and Twitter comments from Itami: