Big Update On Hideo Itami’s Main Roster Call-Up

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode that the next call-up from WWE NXT will see Hideo Itami join the cruiserweight division.
Itami’s NXT run has been plagued by injuries. He’s lost a handful of singles matches since returning to the ring back in March of this year. His last big match came at NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” in August, a loss to Aleister Black.
Below is the graphic teasing his upcoming arrival and Twitter comments from Itami:
Are. You. READY?! @HideoItami #205Live pic.twitter.com/0J5v6wZMAQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2017
Show Me RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/m0T9IcmPuR
— Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) November 22, 2017