Lana Tries To Get Friendly With Ruby Riot & Crew, Fans On Paige, Nikki Bella – DWTS

– After being eliminated from the competition several weeks back, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev returned to ABC’s Dancing With The Stars for last night’s season finale. They danced a few times, including during the show opener. You can see them a few times in the video below:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Paige wrestle first. As of this writing, 32% voted for Asuka while 31% voted for RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, 16% for Sasha Banks, 9% for Nia Jax, 6% for Bayley, 4% for Mickie James, 1% for Alicia Fox and 1% for Dana Brooke.

– Earlier we posted Twitter reactions to last night’s sneak attacks on SmackDown from Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Below are more tweets from Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Lana, who welcomed Ruby, Liv and Sarah to the blue brand:

These are three women who know what they want. And I know what they need to succeed on #SDLive. Welcome @RubyRiotWWE @sarahloganwwe @YaOnlyLivvOnce — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 22, 2017

Sooo😡😡😡😡…. YOU young girls better watch whose locker room you step into. This isn’t a little girls game! #SDLIVE https://t.co/c4rEgf28YX — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) November 22, 2017