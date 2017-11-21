Backstage News On WWE Changing Brock Lesnar Plans

Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar had been scheduled as the co-main event for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view but those plans have been nixed, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Word is that the direction was changed early Monday morning but it was also discussed on Survivor Series Sunday. Vince McMahon reportedly feels that Balor is not over enough, which likely explains the RAW loss to Samoa Joe from last night.

There’s obvious speculation on Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar but that doesn’t make much sense as the match has been done and officials don’t want to hurt Braun, plus they won’t be putting the title on Braun because they’ve spent the whole year building to Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar for WrestleMania 34.

No word yet on Brock’s opponent for the Rumble but officials are scrambling for a match as plans are up in the air. It was also noted that Vince doesn’t want anyone kicking out of the F5 until WrestleMania.