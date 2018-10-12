Home
24W on Facebook
24W on Twitter
MMA News
Search
24Wrestling
Home
24W on Facebook
24W on Twitter
MMA News
Home
Pictures
Alexa Bliss Gets A New Tattoo
Alexa Bliss Gets A New Tattoo
By
Bob Krites
-
October 12, 2018
Hopefully she reveals what it is
Latest News
Alexa Bliss Gets A New Tattoo
October 12, 2018
Hopefully she reveals what it is
WWE Total Divas Viewership Bounces Back After Historic Low
October 11, 2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKldpPg6JCc?rel=0&w=560&h=315] Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Divas drew 380,000 viewers on the E! network. This is up from last week's episode, which drew 367,000...
Booker T is JACKED at 53
October 11, 2018
This is what 53 looks like...
Backstage News On Vince McMahon – Lio Rush, Bobby Lashley’s Heel Turn, Kevin Owens’...
October 11, 2018
Regarding the angle on Monday's WWE RAW with Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush, the idea for them was a heel turn. WWE officials had just...
Trending Articles
Possible WWE Return For Sasha Banks Revealed
October 11, 2018
It looks like Sasha Banks could be returning to the ring in time for the first-ever all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. The WWE...
Backstage News On Vince McMahon – Lio Rush, Bobby Lashley’s Heel Turn, Kevin Owens’...
October 11, 2018
Regarding the angle on Monday's WWE RAW with Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush, the idea for them was a heel turn. WWE officials had just...
Major Segment Revealed For WWE SmackDown 1000
October 10, 2018
WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been confirmed for next Tuesday's SmackDown 1000 episode in Washington, DC. WWE has confirmed that he will be...
Booker T is JACKED at 53
October 11, 2018
This is what 53 looks like...
Becky Lynch Replaces Injured WWE Star On MTV Show
October 10, 2018
SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was in Van Nuys, California earlier today to film an episode of MTV's Ridiculousness with Rob Dyrdek. Sasha Banks was...
Contact Us
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy