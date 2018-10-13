Seth Rollins Wants to Face IWGP Champion

While appearing at a Q&A at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago on Friday, Seth Rollins was asked if he could face anyone who wasn’t signed to a WWE contract, who would it be. Rollins chose NJPW’s Kenny Omega.

“I would like to face Kenny Omega I am the best wrestler in the world, and would like to prove that.”

Omega’s contract with NJPW is up after the end of this year. It will be interesting to see if he finally signs to WWE.

Kenny responded to the comment on his Twitter where he said it was an exciting proposal, and made reference to an appropriate venue.