WWE Announces New Eddie Guerrero Documentary

The first special from WWE’s new “Untold” documentary series will premiere this Sunday on YouTube. The doc will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and his effect on the SmackDown brand.

The new documentary features interviews with John Cena, Batista, JBL, Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks, Aiden English, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the documentary:

Watch the premiere of WWE Untold: Eddie Guerrero on YouTube this Sunday

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most beloved Superstars in WWE history, and he played a huge role in defining SmackDown as a brand. The newest edition of the documentary series “WWE Untold” explores Guerrero’s effect on the blue brand as it approaches its 1000th episode, and will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Featuring exclusive interviews with John Cena, Batista, Kurt Angle, JBL, Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks, Aiden English and Vickie Guerrero, this edition of "WWE Untold" will examine how Guerrero emerged as a leader on SmackDown in the early days of the 2002 brand split, both on-screen as a performer and behind the scenes as a locker room leader for a group of young Superstars out to prove themselves on a show that found itself competing with Monday Night Raw.

