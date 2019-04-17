There’s no official update on Daniel Bryan’s status but word is that he is dealing with an injury coming out of the WrestleMania 35 loss to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and the nature of his situation is being closely guarded, according to PWInsider. Bryan was not at RAW or SmackDown this week, and reportedly returned home last week after WrestleMania. He was not at SmackDown in Brooklyn last week and it was reported that he was to be examined by doctors, but there’s no news on what they found.

On a related note, Sheamus is reportedly dealing with an injury right now, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on what the injury is or how long he’s expected to be away, but we will keep you updated. Cesaro appeared on last night’s WWE SmackDown and teamed with Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura for a main event loss to Kofi, Kevin Owens and Xavier Woods. Sheamus was nowhere to be seen.

Sheamus last wrestled on the post-WrestleMania 35 SmackDown last week, as The Bar teamed with Drew McIntyre for a main event loss to The New Day. He also wrestled on RAW the night before, teaming with Cesaro for a loss to Kofi and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Sheamus did tweet the following earlier today, his weekly fitness check in for the campaign he’s currently doing: