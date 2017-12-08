Ember Moon On Winning The WWE NXT Women’s Title, Goals As Champion, Asuka

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Her reaction to winning the title at “Takeover: WarGames”:

“As soon as I won the title, I remember having to do an interview right away. By the time I got to locker room, it was completely empty. I put the title down, I put my armor down and I just stared at the both of them. I just said to myself, ‘I finally did it.’ I finally solidified every decision that I made in my career and justified them. I just took a moment to step out of the craziness and live in that moment of happiness.”

Asuka congratulating her:

“Asuka and I started the exact same day at the WWE Performance Center, and though our paths were different, they always seem to intertwine. We used to travel together and encourage each other to be better in and out of the ring. It was awesome to have her show that much respect by presenting me the NXT Women’s Championship and celebrate our mutual love for wrestling in the middle of the ring.”

Her goal as champion:

“My goal now is to become the longest-reigning champion in NXT history. I wasn’t able to end Asuka’s undefeated streak, but I can break her record for the longest-reigning Women’s Champion in NXT. I want to prove that my myth is a legend rising and forever solidify my place in WWE history.”