WWE Stars Talk Christmas Memories, WWE 205 Live Show Producer Revealed, Corey Graves

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Corey Graves plugging the premiere of his new “Straight To The Source” show with WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns as the first guest:

– Natalya’s latest column for The Calgary Sun is now online at this link, recalling Christmas memories from her childhood. She also wrote the following on Christmas memories her co-workers shared:

Tyler Breeze told me that decorating the Christmas tree entirely with custom made ornaments featuring the faces of himself and WWE Superstar Fandango is his tradition. (Tyler Breeze plays an arrogant character in the WWE!)

Zack Ryder said that as a kid, all he ever wanted was WWE action figures and he still cherishes a Macho Man action figure he got from his dad for Christmas as a kid. Zack said now he spoils his nephew with action figures of current WWE Superstars such as AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler. “Woo woo woo, you know it!” (That’s Zack’s catchphrase by the way.)

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal said that his hands-down favourite holiday tradition is baking “jinder-bread” cookies with his family. Who would have thought that the modern-day Maharajah could bake? We learn something new everyday.

– Adam Pearce, who works the weekly WWE 205 Live TV shows, revealed on Twitter that he will be producing the upcoming 205 Live non-televised live events in January. He tweeted: