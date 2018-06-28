Shinsuke Nakamura Status Update, Police Issue Statement On Dog Bite Incident

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura was pulled from the ring on Monday and Tuesday after being bitten by a police dog during a routine pre-show security check at Monday’s WWE live event in Bakersfield, California.

There is no timetable for Nakamura’s return and his status for the weekend shows in Japan is still up in the air, according to F4Wonline.com.

Bakersfield police issued the following statement on the incident:

“On Monday, June 25, 2018, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team were conducting a protective sweep of the Rabobank Arena in preparation for the WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour. During the sweep, the EOD Team, which consisted of an explosive detection trained canine team and bomb technicians entered an area of the arena where an employee of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was present. The canine entered the room to sweep for the presence of any explosive material. As the sweep took place the WWE employee was accidentally bit by the canine. The employee sustained an injury to his lower left leg. Medical aid was immediately summoned to the scene and the employee was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.”