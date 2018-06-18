SPOILERS: WWE UK Title Tournament Tapings From Day 1, 6/18/2018

Thanks to Beatrice & Caleb Connor for the following WWE UK Title tournament spoilers from today’s tapings at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. These will air on June 25th and June 26th at 3pm EST on the WWE Network.

* They are airing promos for the UK November tour and Roman Reigns was heavily booed

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Zack Gibson defeated Jack Gallagher

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Joe Coffey defeated Dave Mastiff. Cathy Kelley interviewed Coffey after the match and he promised to win the WWE UK Title by any means necessary

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Flash Morgan Webster defeated Jordan Devlin

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Travis Banks defeated Ashton Smith

* Jinny vs. Killer Kelly vs. Toni Storm vs. Isla Dawn to determine who faces WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler tomorrow is next. The match re-starts as a Triple Threat after Jinny goes down off a bad dive. She’s helped to the back. Triple H came out during the break to announce the UK brand (we will have details on the site soon). Storm gets the pin on Dawn and then has a staredown with Baszler

* WWE UK Title Tournament Semifinals: Zack Gibson defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* NXT Champion Aleister Black and Ricochet are shown at ringside

* WWE UK Title Tournament Semifinals: Travis Banks defeated Joe Coffey. Coffey destroyed Banks after the match

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) when Bate pinned O’Reilly

* WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels came out to put over the UK wrestlers and the fans

* WWE UK Title Tournament Finals: Zack Gibson defeated Travis Banks. Gibson will face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne on Tuesday. Bate and Seven vs. Strong and O’Reilly was also announced for tomorrow. The show ended with HBK, Triple H, WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Gibson posting in the ring