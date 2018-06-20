WWE/TNA & Wrestling Stars Remember Vader

By
Scott Lazara
-

As noted, former World Heavyweight Champion Leon “Vader” White passed away at the age of 63 due to complications from pneumonia.

Below are reactions to Vader’s passing from wrestling stars such as JBL, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Samoa Joe, Big E and others. WWE, Impact and NWA also issued Twitter comments on Vader’s passing: