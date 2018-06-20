WWE/TNA & Wrestling Stars Remember Vader

As noted, former World Heavyweight Champion Leon “Vader” White passed away at the age of 63 due to complications from pneumonia.

Below are reactions to Vader’s passing from wrestling stars such as JBL, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Samoa Joe, Big E and others. WWE, Impact and NWA also issued Twitter comments on Vader’s passing:

We are saddened to inform you that #Vader has passed away. Our thoughts & prayers go to his family, friends & all loved ones. #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/DQgGn7vx2w — WWE (@WWEIndia) June 20, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Vader. Our thoughts are with his family today. pic.twitter.com/7olr0V4NNR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2018

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Leon White (aka BIG VAN VADER) who passed away last night. — NWA (@nwa) June 20, 2018

Maaaaan…Vader was my guy as a child and was a sweetheart when he came down to FCW to help train us. I’m forever grateful for the conversations I was able to share with him. Condolences to Leon’s son, Jesse, and the rest of his family. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 20, 2018

"I fear no man and I feel no pain!" Vader terrified me as a kid and later fired me up as a rebellious teenager. I was such a pure fan of him. RIP big man. #VaderTime #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/Qm5OWcckRB — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 20, 2018

Vader hit me w/ live rounds while I was in Memphis '95 when he did Vader Roadkill Tour, snug but didn't hurt.. truly respect all you did for wrestling #RIPLeonWhite — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) June 20, 2018

My prayers and thoughts go out to the family Of truly one of the greatest big men to step foot in the ring. Vader my friend May you R.I.P — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) June 20, 2018

Rest in Power Big man. A shame we never got to mix it up more. #VaderTime pic.twitter.com/mFIEUfY1xE — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 20, 2018

My thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Vader. An unmistakable force of nature. pic.twitter.com/C1rY3Y90Lo — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) June 20, 2018

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Leon “Baby Bull” White aka “Big” Van Vader! My prayers of strength go out to his family at this time, I’m sorry for your loss. #RIPVADER — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 20, 2018

When I was a kid I was legit scared of Vader Thanks for making me believe #RIPVader — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 20, 2018

Very sad to here of the passing of @itsvadertime . He was @DakotaRunnels22 Godfather and a friend. He will be missed. #RIPLeonWhite — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 20, 2018

Rest In Peace Vader🙏🏽 https://t.co/oEDRknKVoW — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 20, 2018

GOD BLESS VADER FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 20, 2018

Vader changed the wrestling buisness

He set the tone for how a BIG man should wrestle

Celebrate his life

Watch his greatness in the ring#ItsTime pic.twitter.com/syCKHKeRcv — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 20, 2018

So sad to hear of the passing of Leon White, Vader. Leon was so far ahead of his time. R.I.P. Leon — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) June 20, 2018

Thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Leon White after his passing. @itsvadertime made an ENORMOUS impact on our industry. Godspeed, Big Van Vader. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 20, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Vader. He was one of the all time greats. My prayers go out to his family, may he rest in peace. #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/6Lk3nuP4kA — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 20, 2018

I met Vader on a show in Chicago 4-5 years ago. Incredibly nice person. RIP — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 20, 2018

RIP Vader. This is very sad news as a wrestling fan and @RamsNFL fan. Godspeed big man. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 20, 2018

One of the greatest big men to ever step in a ring. A true obstacle for our heroes to overcome. RIP @itsvadertime — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 20, 2018

Only a handful truly revolutionize the business I love. This man was one of them. I grew up in awe of him and eventually admired him.

“No Pain!”#RIPBigVanVader 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/IVDvoktWgO — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 20, 2018