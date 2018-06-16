Full NXT Takeover: Chicago 2 Results & Videos

Reload often during Takeover for new results and videos.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” Pre-show opens with hosts Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee welcoming us from inside the Allstate Arena. They hype tonight’s show and plug the WWE Money In the Bank card for Sunday. We see Lars Sullivan arriving earlier today and then see NXT Champion Aleister Black in the back. Charly sends us to a video package for tonight’s main event.

We come back and the panel discusses Sullivan vs. Black. Sam goes with Lars to capture the title while Pat believes Black will retain. Charly sends us to a break. Back from the break and we see fans filing into the arena. We get a video package for Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler next and the panel discusses the match. Pat goes with Cross while Sam goes with Baszler. Fans start cheering for EC3 as he joins the panel. Fans chant “One Percent” next. EC3 talks about re-branding NXT to NX3 and dismisses the idea that he needs to be in tonight’s match between The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet to be a top player for the future. EC3 bonds with Pat as they pick on Sam some. EC3 is happy to be on the panel but he promises us he is not done tonight.

Charly sends us to Mike Rome and Sarah Schreiber in the crowd, and fans are ready to go. They hype tonight’s matches and hype the crowd up. We go back to the panel and they start talking about The Undisputed Era when NXT North American Champion Adam Cole interrupts. Cole knocks Pat, who he’s had issues with in the past. Cole talks about The Undisputed Era defending their titles tonight and doesn’t believe Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch should even get a shot. Pat knocks Cole for taking the night off and Cole talks some trash. Cole reveals that the tag title match will open the show. He takes one more shot at Pat for wearing jorts and leaves to go help his boys get ready. We get more hype for tonight’s matches and a video package for the Chicago Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The panel talks about Ciampa vs. Gargano and that’s it for the pre-show.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event opens up with a video package that has a “Pain” theme. Tonight, pain takes over NXT and pain takes over Chicago.

– We’re live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL as Nigel McGuinness welcomes us to Takeover. He’s joined by Vic Joseph and Percy Watson. Mauro Ranallo has the night off due to Showtime Boxing commitments but Nigel says he’s on assignment and will be back in two weeks. The announcers hype the show and introduce the Spanish announce team with them a ringside.

NXT Tag Team Title Match: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

We go right to the ring and out comes The Undisputed Era as Kayla Braxton does the introductions. Fans pop as NXT North American Champion Adam Cole leads NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly to the ring. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan are out next.

Lorcan starts off with Strong. Strong plays some games before they can get going. They run the ropes and Lorcan drops Strong with an uppercut. Burch tags in and works Strong over. Strong tags in O’Reilly and he takes Burch down to the mat. O’Reilly keeps Burch down and works him over as the crowd keeps their energy up. They run the ropes and Burch sends O’Reilly into the mat face-first by his foot. Burch with more quick offense and a tag to Lorcan for some double teaming. Strong runs in to stop it but they suplex him on top of O’Reilly. They continue working on both opponents and sends them out of the ring to the floor. Burch and Lorcan stand tall with their fists in the air but fans boo them.

Strong and O’Reilly talk with Cole before going back in. O’Reilly ends up going at it with Lorcan now, trading shots. They run the ropes and Lorcan drops O’Reilly. Burch tags back in for some double teaming. Strong runs in and gets hit with an uppercut. Burch unloads on Strong in the corner now and hits a missile dropkick. Burch gets sent to the floor and Strong dropkicks him through the ropes thanks to a distraction from O’Reilly on the apron. Burch goes rib-first into the LED board on the apron. Strong and O’Reilly double team Burch in the corner now. O’Reilly ends up dropping Burch into a submission. Strong comes in and keeps up the attack on Burch. Strong with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Strong whips Burch hard into the corner and tags O’Reilly back in for some intense double teaming. Burch blocks a shot to the shoulder. They trade holds and O’Reilly nails a takedown. O’Reilly drives knees into Burch and hits him with strikes on the mat now. O’Reilly goes for the armbar but Burch gets his foot on the bottom rope.

Strong ends up nailing a big dropkick to Burch for a close 2 count after more back & forth following a tag. Strong misses a flying knee in the corner as Burch moves. Burch backdrops Strong. O’Reilly tags in and drops Lorcan off the apron with a big boot. Burch with a huge headbutt to O’Reilly. They both go down as fans rally. Strong and Lorcan tag in at the same time. Lorcan unloads on Strong off the hot tag as some fans boo. Lorcan with a huge clothesline and an even bigger uppercut. Lorcan drops Strong off the apron and sends O’Reilly over the top right beside him. Lorcan runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down both opponents for a big pop. Fans chant NXT now as Lorcan brings Strong back in. Lorcan with the big overhead suplex and a lariat but Strong kicks out at 2.

Lorcan fights off both opponents again, going from corner to corner. Strong catches Lorcan but he counters and shoves them into each other. Lorcan with a double Blockbuster. Burch tags in for the double team DDT on Strong but O’Reilly breaks the pin just in time. Lorcan tosses O’Reilly to the floor. Burch puts Strong on his shoulders as Lorcan goes to the top. O’Reilly shoves him off and he lands hard on the floor. Strong fights off Burch and nails an enziguri. O’Reilly tags in and hits Burch with strikes. Burch with a big headbutt. O’Reilly with a knee to the gut and a float-over suplex on his head. Burch kicks out at 2. O’Reilly transitions into an armbar but Burch resists. O’Reilly finally gets the submission locked in as Burch fights back. Burch makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Fans chant “this is awesome” as the two teams continue going at it back & forth. Burch dumps both opponents to the floor. Lorcan tags in and leaps off the apron, taking down both opponents on the floor for a pop. They bring O’Reilly back in as Lorcan goes to the top and hits a big uppercut while O’Reilly was on Burch’s shoulders. He covers for the pin but Cole pulls O’Reilly out of the ring. The referee ejects Cole, sending him to the back as the crowd erupts. Fans chant “bullshit” now. Burch brings O’Reilly back into the ring for the double team but Strong pulls Burch out of the ring and sends him into the announce table. O’Reilly takes advantage and gets the guillotine applied to Lorcan. Lorcan turns that into a big suplex. Lorcan runs into a boot. Strong tags in but gets hit with uppercuts twice. Strong with a knee to the gut. Lorcan counters and takes out the knee with a chop. Lorcan with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Lorcan turns that into the single-leg crab but O’Reilly breaks it with a boot. Lorcan just stares at him and doesn’t release the hold. O’Reilly with a guillotine. Burch comes in and applies a Crossface to O’Reilly while Lorcan has Strong in the crab. O’Reilly breaks Lorcan’s hold by kicking him as fans cheer the determination. NXT chants break out again as he two teams face off and tell each other to bring it.

The two teams start brawling in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Lorcan unloads on O’Reilly. Strong with a high knee to Lorcan. Lorcan ends up getting hit by a Total Elimination and pinned for the finish.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

– After the match, The Undisputed Era hits the ramp to recover with their titles as the music plays. Burch and Lorcan recover in the ring as we go to replays. Strong and O’Reilly raise their titles on the stage as Burch and Lorcan look on from the ring. The music stops and fans give a standing ovation to Burch and Lorcan before they exit the ring.

– Back from a break and we see Lars Sullivan backstage warming up.

– We see Kairi Sane sitting at ringside.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for the next match.

Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring and out first comes The Velveteen Dream with a lengthy entrance. Ricochet is out next to a big pop.

Ricochet and Dream meet in the middle of the ring to face off as the crowd goes wild. They size each other up and lock up. Dream takes it to the corner and breaks. Dream poses and shows off as Ricochet stares him down. They lock up again and trade holds. Dream takes Ricochet down but Ricochet takes control on the mat. More back and forth on the mat now. This continues for a few minutes as they also make a few pin attempts. They get to their feet now and Ricochet tries to fight out of a headlock. They run the ropes and Dream drops Ricochet with a shoulder. Dream shows off some and runs the ropes again. Ricochet catches Dream but counters out of a Mexican headscissors. More back and forth now as they face off again after counters. The crowd approves. Dream slaps Ricochet. Ricochet nails him back. Ricochet unloads now and gets another pop. Ricochet looks to springboard in from the apron but Dream knocks him out of the air. Ricochet lands out on the floor.

Dream brings it back in as Ricochet holds his throat from the top rope spot. Dream unloads and stomps away in the corner now. The referee warns Dream but he continues pounding on Ricochet in the corner. Dream warns the referee not to touch him. Dream drops Ricochet with an elbow to the head and drops him over the top rope. Dream goes tot he apron and launches himself over the top, in what Nigel calls one of Ricochet’s moves. Dream keeps control and shows off some. Dream nails a neckbreaker for a close 2 count.

Dream ends up knocking Ricochet out on the floor. Dream runs the ropes and steps from the second rope to leap over the top, taking Ricochet down for a pop. Dream brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Dream keeps Ricochet down in a headlock now. Ricochet fights to his feet and they trade shots but Dream drops him. Fans with dueling chants now. Ricochet drops Dream with a boot. More back and forth out of the corner. Ricochet tosses Dream out of the ring but Dream fights right back in. Dream ducks an enziguri. Ricochet counters another move and kicks Dream out of the corner. Ricochet comes flying with a dropkick, sending Dream out to the floor. Ricochet runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive. Dream gets to his feet as Ricochet goes back into the ring for another dive.

They bring it back in the ring and Ricochet nails an uppercut in the ring. Ricochet keeps control and goes back up top. Ricochet comes flying at Dream with a springboard uppercut for a close 2 count. Dream kicks Ricochet in the face. More back and forth now. Ricochet with a neckbreaker and a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Ricochet still can’t put Dream away as fans start rallying. Ricochet ends up going back tot he top but Dream hits the top rope, crotching him. Dream rocks Ricochet while he’s down on the top. Dream climbs up and they trade shots up high. Ricochet knocks Dream down to the mat. Ricochet stands up as fans cheer. He jumps to the apron instead as Dream runs to the top. Ricochet drops Dream from the apron but he’s still in the corner. Dream ends up bringing Ricochet over to the second rope and putting him on his shoulder. Dream with a super rolling Death Valley Driver from the second turnbuckle to the mat. Ricochet still kicks out at 2 as we get a replay.

Fans chant “this is awesome” now. They continue fighting back & forth near the corner. Ricochet tries another move from the corner but Dream counters. Dream suplexes Ricochet from the apron while Ricochet is on the second turnbuckle. Ricochet lands hard on the floor as does Dream. Fans chant “holy shit” as both Superstars are down on the floor. The referee starts counting and the whole arena counts with him. They both make it back inside the ring just in time.

They finally get to their feet as fans start clapping. Dream immediately grabs Ricochet and hits the DVD Bomb for a close 2 count as the crowd pops again. We get a replay of the DVD. They get up again and Ricochet drops Dream with a right. Dream fights back as they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Dream with a kick. Ricochet fights back as the crowd cheers. More big blows between the two in the middle of the ring. Ricochet blocks the DDT and hits a Northern Lights suplex. Ricochet can’t continue as his back gives out. Dream takes advantage but Ricochet fights back. Ricochet with a big clothesline. Dream goes on and hits the big DDT but Ricochet still kicks out. Fans chant for NXT again while both Superstars are down and the referee checks on them.

Dream talks some trash as fans chant “this is awesome” and the two struggle to get up from the mat. Dream slowly gets up and continues running his mouth. Dream brings Ricochet up by his head but Ricochet scoops him. Ricochet hits a DVD Bomb of his own. Ricochet goes to the top as fans pop. Ricochet stands up on the top and wastes some time, posing as Dream would. Ricochet hits Dream’s big Purple Rainmaker flying elbow but Dream still kicks out at 2. Ricochet can’t believe it. Ricochet pulls Dream over to the corner for the big 630 now. Ricochet goes to the top but Dream rolls over to the middle of the ring. Ricochet goes to leave the top but he changes his mind and the crowd pops. Ricochet leaps out with a huge Shooting Star Press but Dream gets his knees up and Ricochet lands hard. Ricochet still kicks out at 2.

Dream goes to the top rope now while Ricochet is all the way across the ring. Dream leaps out with the big flying elbow attempt anyway but can’t connect and lands hard. Dream clutches his shoulder as Ricochet goes back to the top. Ricochet hits the 630 and covers for the win as the crowd goes wild.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, the music hits as fans pop and both Superstars are still down on the mat in pain. Ricochet stands tall and the referee raises his arm to a pop. We go to replays. Ricochet poses in the corner while Dream struggles to get to his feet. Ricochet makes his exit.

– Back from a break and we see Tommaso Ciampa backstage. Fans in the arena boo.

– The announcers send us to a video package for the next match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler

We go to the ring and out first comes Nikki Cross. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Braxton.

Baszler tries some intimidation to start but Cross just gives her dead stare back. Cross drops to the mat and acts a bit nutty as Baszler looks on confused. Cross ends up scrambling like a maniac at Baszler and Baszler backs off, still looking confused. This leads to Cross jumping on Baszler’s back but Baszler counters and tosses her over to the mat. Baszler looks to go for a submission but they go to the corner instead. Cross stomps on Baszler a bit and Baszler scrambles to the floor in frustration. Cross with more offense on the floor. Cross ends up on Baszler’s back again. Baszler falls back and drives Cross onto the steel of the ramp to get her off her back.

They return to the ring and Baszler knocks Cross out with a big kick to the face. Cross kicks out at 2. Baszler mounts Cross with more offense as some fans boo. Baszler with some cheap shots and more offense but Cross looks like she’s smiling at one point. Cross fights up and out of a submission but Baszler rocks her and sends her to the mat with another stiff knee strike. Baszler runs the ropes for another knee strike but Cross eats it, smiles at her and screams. Baszler decks her again but Cross wants more. Cross catches a knee and decks Baszler. More back and forth now. Cross avoids a clutch but nails a belly-to-back suplex.

Cross keeps control and unloads in the corner, stomping away. The referee warns her and she comes close to getting disqualified. Cross goes on and goes to the top, nailing Baszler for another 2 count. Cross with an inverted DDT on the apron. Cross rolls Baszler back into the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Baszler finally comes back with another stiff knee strike. Cross still kicks out at 2. Baszler gets the Kirifuda Clutch applied on Cross’ back but it’s broken into the turnbuckles. Cross keeps control and drops Baszler in the corner with a swinging neckbreaker for another 2 count as Baszler gets her foot on the bottom rope.

They tangle on the mat a bit and Baszler rolls into the Clutch. Nikki tries to fight out but Baszler rolls her back over and tries to keep it locked. Cross looks to be smiling again as Baszler keeps her down in the hold in the middle of the ring. Cross is fading now. The referee quickly calls for the bell as Cross goes out while in the hold.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler recovers and stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Baszler stands tall with the title as the referee raises her arm in the air. We see Cross trying to recover as Baszler exits the ring. Cross rests her head on the bottom rope and looks up at the rafters with a smile on her face. Baszler stands tall on the stage and says it’s time for reality.

– Back from a break and we see EC3 sitting at ringside. We also see indie star Keith Lee at ringside, making his first official appearance since signing with WWE.

– We get a video package for tonight’s NXT Title match.

NXT Title Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black

We go to the ring and out first comes Lars Sullivan. NXT Champion Aleister Black is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Kayla.

The bell rings and the two big men stare each other down from their corners. They size each other up and Lars talks some trash. They meet in the middle of the ring now and Black looks up at Lars a bit. Lars talks trash and smiles some. Lars looks to swing but Black blocks it and goes to work. Lars picks up Black for the Freak Accident. Lars counters Black Mass but Black rocks him and sends him over the top to the floor. Black runs around the ring ns rocks Lars, keeping control at ringside. Black goes to the apron and ends up nailing double knees to Lars from the apron as fans pop. They return to the ring and Lars drops Black with a big forearm. Lars keeps control but runs into a knee to the jaw for a 1 count. Black keeps Lars grounded now.

More back and forth between the two. Lars runs through Black and knocks him back to the floor. Lars stands tall as fans boo. Lars ends up catching Black off the top as Black goes for the moonsault to the floor, with one arm, and dropping him into the apron. Lars drops Black on the floor again and brings him back into the ring, splashing him in the corner for a 2 count. Lars continues controlling Black and plays to the crowd, asking who’s the man. Lars with more offense and another 2 count. Lars keeps Black grounded now. Black finally fights to his feet but Lars kicks him back down. Lars whips Black and catches him in mid-air but Black tries to roll him up. Lars counters and re-adjusts, slamming Black for another 2 count. They look to trade shots again but Lars overpowers and catches Black again with a big powerslam for a close 2 count.

Lars goes to the top but Black climbs up and rocks him. Lars ends up crotching Black on the top and sending him to the mat with a big lariat from the apron. Lars goes to the top but Black gets one of his knees up and Lars lands a bit hard. Black finally makes a comeback and rocks Lars with kicks. Black with a high kick and the moonsault from the ropes for a 2 count as fans pop. Lars blocks Black Mass and ends up taking out Black’s injured left knee. Lars runs into a boot in the corner. Lars goes back to the injured left leg. Lars takes Black down and bends his knee around his head. Black hangs on but screams in pain. Lars continues to manhandle him by the injured leg.

Black turns the submission into a 2 count and Lars has to break the hold. Black turns a Freak Accident into a big DDT. They’re both down in the middle of the ring. Lars rolls to the floor. Black approaches and Lars fights him from the apron, dropping him with a big forearm. Lars brings Black to the apron and they go at it out there. Lars catches Black with one arm and nails a big powerslam on the apron. Lars brings it back into the ring and nails the big headbutt from the top rope. Black still kicks out at 2. Black ends up hitting the double stomp and a Black Mass for a close 2 count as the injured knee causes more problems. Black gets up first but Lars catches the big kick. Lars turns Black upside down with a big clothesline. Lars goes for a Freak Accident but Black counters and nails a big knee to the jaw. Black hits Black Mass. Lars just shakes it off and goes to get up to his feet but Black nails another big kick to the head and covers for the win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black stands tall and celebrates with the title as his music hits. The referee checks on Lars as we go to replays. Lars stumbles to the back and looks on from the stage as Black stands tall in the ring. Black raises the NXT Title in the middle of the ring as we go to another break.

– Back from the break and the announcers send us to a video package for tonight’s Chicago Street Fight main event.

Chicago Street Fight: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

We see Johnny Gargano backstage walking to the ring. Wife Candice LeRae stops him and hands him a crutch. Candice tells Johnny to “kick his ass” and the fans pop. Gargano makes his way out to the ring for tonight’s main event as Braxton explains the rules.

Tommaso Ciampa is out next, also carrying a crutch. They meet at the ropes and waste no time going at it with the crutches. They go in the ring brawling and back out. Gargano hits a senton from the apron after a superkick on the apron. The crowd goes wild. Ciampa gets put over the announce table and Nigel goes down it looks like. They fight through the crowd now. Fans boo as Ciampa takes a Gargano fan sign. Gargano fights back and uses the sign, then revealing a stop sign behind it. Gargano unloads on Ciampa with the stop sign. Fans pop as Gargano destroys Ciampa and fans chant for ECW.

Ciampa gets up but Gargano comes flying off the next level of seating, taking Ciampa back down for a big pop and some “holy shit” chants. They bring it back to the ring now as Gargano remains in control. Ciampa rolls in the ring as Gargano brings a trash can from under the ring, then a trash can lid, a steel chair and more. Gargano swings the trash can lid but misses. Ciampa dumps him on his neck. Ciampa puts Gargano’s head on the steel chair and stomps it. Gargano fights back as they trade shots and fans do dueling chants. Ciampa dumps Gargano on his head with another German. Ciampa keeps the suplex held and nails two more. Fans chant for Suplex City now. Gargano counters with a suplex of his own. Gargano sends Ciampa to the floor and nails a suicide dive, sending Ciampa up the bottom of the ramp.

Gargano sends Ciampa into the steel ring steps. Ciampa floors Gargano and then sends him into the barrier. Ciampa drags the steps over but stops to kick Gargano in the head. Ciampa tosses a trash can in the ring and pulls out a trash can lid, then a steel chair. He drops the lid and rams the chair into Gargano’s ribs while staring at him. Ciampa wraps the chair around Gargano’s neck and beats on it. Ciampa keeps the chair around Gargano’s neck and sends him head-first into the steel steps at ringside next. Fans cringe and boo as Ciampa looks on, taunting Gargano. Ciampa with a trash can over the back of Gargano now. Ciampa continues focusing on the neck and delivers another big shot with the trash can while Gargano’s head is resting against the steps.

Ciampa brings it back into the ring and takes off his shirt to choke Gargano with it for a second. Ciampa rocks Gargano and keeps working him over as the “you suck!” chants start up. Ciampa stomps away in the corner now. Ciampa slingshots Gargano under the bottom rope, smashing his nose into the bottom of the turnbuckle. Ciampa goes under the ring again and brings a pair of handcuffs out.

Ciampa brings the cuffs into the ring but Gargano beats on him, looking to make a comeback. Gargano with more offense now. Gargano takes off his belt and starts whipping Ciampa over the back with it. Gargano unloads with the belt as fans chant “you deserve it” at Ciampa. Gargano drops Ciampa and places a trash can over his head. Gargano nails a superkick while the trash can is covering Ciampa. Gargano continues to avoid the pin attempts, as Ciampa has. Ciampa counters a move with a rake to the eyes and then drops him with the double knees. Ciampa with a knee strike with the trash can lid and a 2 count. Ciampa runs and drives the trash can lid into Gargano’s head with a stiff knee. Ciampa scoops Gargano on the apron but has to put him back down. Gargano hits him with elbows on the apron. Gargano unloads with the elbows to the back of the neck as fans pop. Ciampa counters and drops Gargano with a DVD from the apron to the steel steps that were pushed to ringside earlier. Fans chant “holy shit” as Ciampa brings Gargano back into the ring for a close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now.

Ciampa goes under the ring for weapons but grabs tools instead. He uses a pair of bolt cutters to snip the fasteners that hold the mat to the ring. Ciampa returns to the ring and pulls up the ring padding, exposing the harder part of the ring. Ciampa with a sick steel chair shot. Ciampa brings Gargano over to the exposed wood and takes him to the top rope. Ciampa bites Gargano and leaves him limp on top of the turnbuckles. Ciampa climbs up and holds Gargano’s face, yelling, “You deserve this!” Ciampa tries to drop Gargano to the exposed wood but Gargano slides under and tries to do the same. Ciampa hangs on. Gargano with a superkick. They both end up back on the mat but they avoided falling hard to the wood.

They trade shots from their knees now as fans count along. They get up and continue trading shots. Gargano with an enziguri to block a shot. The kendo stick and trash can lid look to come into play but Gargano levels Ciampa with the lid and covers for a very close 2 count. Ciampa’s back is covered in welts. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Ciampa is on the floor now as Gargano leaps from the ring. Ciampa knocks Gargano out of mid-air with a trash can lid and he goes down. Ciampa ends up running his knee into the steel ring steps as Gargano moves. Ciampa rolls into the ring and clutches his knee as fans chant “stupid idiot” at him. Gargano sees this and returns to the ring, going after the knee. Gargano with a chair shot and more offense to the knee. Gargano unloads on the knee with chair shots now as fans cheer. Gargano ends up going into a trash can, allowing Ciampa to turn it around and apply a Crossface. The referee checks on Gargano as he starts to fade. Ciampa grabs the crutch and uses that to hold the Crossface. Ciampa breaks the hold and pounds on Gargano with strikes while he’s down. Fans boo. Ciampa re-attaches his knee brace and gets up. Gargano is trying to get up with the crutch. Ciampa nails Gargano and grabs part of the broken crutch.

Ciampa stands up in the corner with the broken crutch as Gargano looks up from his knees, barely able to hold his head up. Ciampa looks at the crutch, back at Gargano and then nails Gargano with the crutch. Ciampa covers but Gargano still kicks out. Ciampa sits up on the apron now and watches as Gargano crawls on the floor in pain. Fans chant for tables. Ciampa picks up Gargano and walks him up the apron, talking to him about their past and where they’re at now. Fans boo as Ciampa tells Gargano to say bye to Candice and his dumb career. Ciampa sends Gargano face-first into one of the walls at the entrance. Ciampa charges and delivers a knee. The referee says that’s enough but Ciampa yells that it’s not enough. Ciampa brings Gargano over to an area in front of the crowd where there are production cases stacked near the stage. Ciampa climbs the stack of cases with Gargano as fans boo.

Ciampa takes off Gargano’s wedding ring and spits on it. Ciampa then launches the ring off into the distance. Gargano powers up and grabs Ciampa, driving him from up high on the production cases through a table set up nearby. Fans chant “holy shit” as Ciampa screams in pain. Gargano is also in pain. Ciampa is laying on top of the table pieces as the referee calls for help. We go to replays of what just happened. Officials and trainers are out checking on Ciampa now. Gargano is back sitting on top of the stack of production cases. Ciampa is put into a neck brace and a stretcher is brought out. We go to replays of the big table spot again. Ciampa screams in pain as they lead him onto the stretcher. Gargano watches from up on the cases. Fans want him to jump. Gargano starts getting hyped up as the stretcher is pushed to the back. Gargano leaves the cases and walks over as officials tell him not to do it. Gargano pushes one trainer and referee away. Gargano takes the stretcher and rolls it down to ringside. Gargano beats on Ciampa and knocks him off the stretcher. Gargano brings it in the ring and applies the Garga-No Escape. Staffers or security enter the ring to break the hold but Gargano takes them out.

Gargano grabs the handcuffs and puts them on Ciampa. Gargano delivers a bunch of superkicks while Ciampa is on his knees. Gargano locks in the Garga-No Escape once again and tightens the hold. Officials hit the ring again and break the hold. They pull Gargano out of the ring but he breaks free and runs back at the ring. Gargano fights off the staffers, who look like indie guys in suits. Gargano enters the ring but Ciampa grabs him and drops him head-first onto the exposed wood. Still in handcuffs, Ciampa manages to get on top of Gargano. He looks at the referee and has the pin counted.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa finally rolls off of Gargano as we go to replays with some fans looking shocked in the crowd. Ciampa sits up on the apron as a group of officials check on Gargano. One referee checks on Ciampa as he stumbles away from the ring. We go to more replays. Candice is out in the ring now to help check on Gargano. Ciampa stands tall on the ramp, still with the cuffs on, and waves back at the ring while he laughs. Fans chant “fuck you Ciampa” as NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” goes off the air.