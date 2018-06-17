WWE Money In The Bank Results & Videos, 6/17/2018: Kickoff Title Match, MITB Matches, Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal, Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass, More

Reload often during the show for new results & videos.

– The 2018 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL as Renee Young welcomes us. She’s joined by David Otunga, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s show and the WWE Network as we see fans in the background finding their seats.

Renee sends us backstage to Charly Caruso. She will be joined by Daniel Bryan later and fans can submit their questions with the #AskDB hashtag. She’s about to reveal The New Day’s MITB participant but Kevin Owens comes walking by and he’s in a bad mood. He’s asked about being slammed by Braun Strowman last week and this leads to another rant by Owens. A staffer walks up and brings Owens a bag of pancakes with syrup. He won’t reveal what he has planned. Charly looks to reveal The New Day’s member for tonight but she suddenly can’t reveal any scoops. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight’s show before Renee sends us to another break. Renee sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match. Rosenberg and Otunga go with Shinsuke Nakamura, as does Renee. Booker disagrees and picks WWE Champion AJ Styles. The panel discusses Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley next and they all go with Lashley to win.

We get a video package for tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match next. The panel discusses that match and Renee brings up Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan next. Bryan joins the panel from backstage to answer fan questions and says he’s doing great. Bryan knocks Cass and doesn’t think Cass can beat him. Bryan says he’s tapped out bigger guys than Cass and his plan is to do go in the ring and do whatever it takes to get him to tap. When asked if he enjoyed being SmackDown General Manager, Bryan says it had its ups & downs but the hard part was being around something he loved but was unable to do, which motivated him to work harder for a ring return. Bryan is asked about advantages he has over Cass and he says the main three are legs, lungs and heart. Bryan says Cass can’t outwork him, outpace him and doesn’t have the heart he has for being at this for so long. Bryan goes on and is really confident about beating Cass tonight. Bryan’s stream ends and the panel discusses the match. Otunga and Rosenberg pick Bryan to win the match. Renee sends us to another break.

Charly is backstage with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins now. Rollins has what’s left of the special guitar from Elias that he smashed last week. Rollins mocks Elias but says he knows Elias will bring some stiff competition tonight. Rollins says the truth is Elias isn’t on his level, and Elias’ greatest hits wouldn’t even make the cut on his B-side. Rollins says Elias might think he’s going to walk out of Chicago with the title but this is Rollins’ title and he fights for it every single night. Rollins says tonight will be no exception – he will leave Chicago as the man. We go back to the panel to discuss the match. Renee says we might see Elias win the title. Booker goes with Elias and Otunga picks Rollins. Rosenberg says Elias needs to win to show people he’s serious. We get a look at recent happenings between Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns now as the panel discusses their match. Reigns is the favorite on the panel. Renee sends us to another break. We come back and Samoa Joe has joined the panel at the table. Kevin Owens then walks up and tries to rally Joe to help take out Braun Strowman. Joe says he’s learned to not trust Owens. Owens isn’t asking for trust, just common sense. They can take out Braun and then one of them will get the briefcase. Joe isn’t buying it and Owens says he gives up. Owens walks off and Joe comments on how he will get the job done by himself tonight. Renee sends us to the ring.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Tom Phillips welcomes us to tonight’s first match. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next as Greg Hamilton does the ring introductions.

Gallows starts off with Rowan and they go at it. Rowan misses a charge in the corner and Gallows unloads with body blows. Harper tags in but Gallows rocks him. Anderson comes in for the double team. Anderson takes Rowan out and sends him to the floor. They double team Harper and he gets hung up in the ropes. Harper tumbles out to the floor. Gallows and Anderson head to the floor and keep up the attacks on their opponents.

The champs turn it around on the outside with a double team to Anderson, then Gallows. They keep control and hit double dropkicks on the floor. Rowan and Harper bring Anderson back into the ring and stand tall as some fans boo. We go to break.

Back from the break and Harper covers Anderson for a 2 count. Harper slingshots Anderson under the middle rope for another 2 count. Rowan tags in and keeps control, dropping Anderson into a backbreaker. Gallows is still down on the outside trying to recover. Harper and Rowan keep Anderson down with big moves and frequent tags. Anderson fights back but Harper levels him. Harper with a big chop against the ropes. Harper with a leg drop for a 2 count. Rowan comes back in and splashes Anderson for another pin attempt. Rowan keeps Anderson grounded but he fights up. Rowan drops Anderson again and yells out to some boos.

Rowan with a big splash in the corner and more showing off. Anderson finally moves out of the corner and Rowan runs into the ring post. Harper tags in but Anderson catches him in a Spinebuster. Gallows finally returns to the apron and waits for the tag. Gallows tags in and boots Harper. Gallows with a kick to the head next. Gallows drops Harper with a kick to the jaw. Gallows splashes Harper in the corner and kicks Rowan off the apron. Gallows with a pumphandle slam to Harper. Gallows yells out and nails Rowan as he comes in. Anderson runs in with a kick to Rowan. Rowan is sent to the floor. Anderson leaps over the top and takes him down. Gallows turns around to a big boot from Harper but Anderson breaks the pin.

Harper drops Anderson to send him to the apron. Gallows and Harper trade shots now. Rowan runs in and stops a Magic Killer on Harper. Rowan takes out Anderson. They hit the double team sitdown powerbomb on Gallows as Harper holds it for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

– After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. The Bludgeon Brothers raise the title in the corners as we go back to the panel.

– Renee sends us to a preview for Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax next and the panel discusses the match. Booker ends up standing and acknowledging the crowd after a loud “Booker T” chant breaks out. Otunga goes with Rousey but the others believe Jax will retain. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2018 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view opens with a video package.

– We’re live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL as Tom Phillips welcomes us to Money In the Bank. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener, a blue brand match.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring first for a pop. Big Cass is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

We see the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside as Cass makes his way into the ring and the bell rings. Fans chant for Bryan as they lock up and Cass takes it to the corner. Bryan turns it around with kicks. Cass misses a shot and Bryan turns it back around in the corner with kicks as fans go along. Bryan mounts Cass in the corner and works him over but Cass overpowers him to the mat. Bryan ends up going for the Heel Hook early on but Cass fights it off. Bryan turns it back around and goes for another Hook but Cass sends him into the corner. Bryan with more kicks in the corner now.

Cass sends Bryan to the apron and then charges, knocking him from the apron into the barrier. Some fans boo as Cass stands tall. The referee counts and we get a replay of Bryan going into the barrier. Fans chant “you can’t wrestle” at Cass now. Cass drops Bryan’s ribs over the apron and brings it back into the ring. Cass slows the match down now and pounds on Bryan. Cass drops an elbow to the back and an elbow to the chest. Cass with a 2 count.

Cass stands tall again to boos. Fans chant for Bryan as he makes a comeback until Cass grabs him in a bearhug. Cass keeps Bryan held up in the middle of the ring. Bryan fights free as fans chant “yes!” but Cass sends Bryan to the mat with a knee to the gut. Bryan lands on his feet out of the corner and runs the ropes but Cass catches him in a big sideslam for a close 2 count. Cass with more offense in the corner. Cass mocks the “yes!” chant and ends up hitting the turnbuckles as Bryan moves. Bryan with kicks as fans chant “yes!” again. Bryan with a Dragon Screw leg whip, and another. Bryan keeps working on the knee and slams the kneecap down into the apron. Bryan pounds on the knee and slams it into the ring post next.

Bryan goes for another leg shot into the ring post but Cass kicks him off. Bryan goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick, sending Cass to his knees in the ring now. Bryan with a big corner dropkick and another. Cass blocks the third attempt but Bryan counters mid-move and drops Cass into the Yes Lock as fans pop. Cass finally makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Bryan sends Cass into the barrier and runs the ropes, dropkicking Cass through the ropes. Cass goes back into the barrier. Bryan goes to the top and nails a big crossbody to Cass on the floor. Fans chant “yes!” as we get a replay of the dive. Bryan goes to the top as they bring it back in but Cass crotches him. Cass rocks Bryan while he’s dazed on the top.

Cass climbs up with Bryan and nails a super fall-away slam from the corner. Bryan still kicks out at 2. Fans chant “asshole” at Cass. Cass with a Torture Rack in the middle of the ring now. Bryan fights back with elbows but Cass drives Bryan into the mat for another pin attempt. Fans chant for Bryan to make a comeback. Cass charges with a big boot and gets hung up on the top rope. Bryan takes out the knee with two chop blocks. Bryan with the Yes Kicks now. Cass grabs Bryan by his throat. Bryan counters and takes out the knee again. Bryan delivers the roundhouse kick to the head. Bryan leads the “yes!” chant as he waits for Cass to get up. Cass catches Bryan and lifts him high, dropping him to the mat. Cass nails a big boot but Bryan still kicks out.

Fans chant for Bryan as Cass shows some frustration. Cass lifts Bryan for another Torture Rack as some fans boo. Bryan slides out, lands on his feet and delivers the flying knee for a pop. Bryan drops Cass into the Heel Hook in the middle of the ring as Cass screams in pain. Cass taps for the finish.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan stands tall as his music hits. Bryan goes to the corner and leads the “yes!” chant as we get replays. The “yes!” chants continue as Cass limps up the ramp and Bryan celebrates in the ring.

– The New Day is backstage preparing to talk strategy when Kevin Owens walks in. He’s brought gifts – pancakes and syrup. He asks which member of the group will be in MITB tonight but they’re not saying. Owens wonders if one of them would like to take out Braun Strowman. The New Day are many things but they are not cheaters. The New Day offers to discuss over pancakes but Owens doesn’t like pancakes. They can’t believe it and this leads to The New Day dismissing Owens. Owens tells them not to blame him if Braun destroys everyone later. Owens rants some more, says IHOP was right to temporarily change the “P” to “B” for burgers and he finally leaves after more shenanigans from The New Day.

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn for the next match. Michael Cole is on commentary with Jonathan Coachman and Graves. Bobby Lashley is out next.

The bell rings but Sami is on the floor stalling. Fans start the “ole!” chants as Sami takes his time coming back into the ring. Lashley charges but Sami goes right back to the floor. Lashley finally chases Sami around the ring and back in. Sami gets tangled with the ropes on the way back out and Lashley goes for him. The referee doesn’t see it but Sami rakes at Lashley’s eyes. This leads to Sami kicking Lashley out of the ring. The referee counts. Sami stops Lashley from coming back into the ring. Sami goes to the floor and sends Lashley into the ring post twice. The referee counts again after Sami returns to the ring.

Lashley rolls in the ring but Sami starts stomping. Sami works Lashley over with more strikes and mounts him now. Sami keeps control and comes off the top with a crossbody but Lashley catches him in mid-air and delivers a fall-away slam. Lashley with a big running clothesline in the corner. Lashley with a running shoulder in the corner now. Back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Lashley catches Sami with a big Spinebuster. Lashley with the big vertical suplex now. Fans chant “one more time” but Lashley manhandles Sami with a backbreaker and drops him on the mat. Lashley with another delayed vertical suplex as fans pop.

Lashley manhandles Sami again over his shoulder and slams him to the mat. Lashley delivers a third delayed vertical suplex and holds Sami in the air before dropping him down. Lashley covers for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall over Sami and poses as his music plays. Lashley hits the corner to pose as we go to a break.

– Back from a preview of the Mile 22 movie with Ronda Rousey and Cole is on commentary with Graves and Coach. We see backstage video from earlier today of Nia Jax showing a referee some of the moves she can do. We also see Ronda Rousey backstage warming up. We get a promo for USA Network’s upcoming Miz & Mrs. reality series with The Miz and Maryse.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Elias vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and Elias is out with his guitar. Elias plays a little and says he is WWE, and that everyone will see that WWE stands for Walk With Elias tonight. Elias knocks the people of Chicago as they boo him. It sounds like a “we deserve it” chant breaks out and Elias agrees. Elias tells them to silence their cellphone and shut their mouths as he starts playing. He stops and says Chicago just isn’t worth it. The lights come up and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins to a pop as JoJo does the introductions.

The bell rings and they stare each other down from the corners. They lock up and go at it. Elias takes Rollins down but Rollins counters and they trade holds for a few minutes. Elias rocks Rollins with a back elbow and drops him. Elias stomps on Rollins while he’s on the mat now. Rollins blocks a shot and fights back. Rollins nails a dropkick and Elias goes to the floor for a breather. Rollins launches himself out and takes Elias down on the floor. They bring it back in and Rollins flies in with a clothesline. Rollins unloads in the corner now as the referee warns him. Elias ends up dropping Rollins on his neck on the apron with a big lariat. Elias unloads in the corner now.

Elias with more offense and a 2 count as he continues focusing on the neck. Elias drops Rollins with a stiff DDT but Rollins kicks out at 2. Elias drops Rollins again for another 2 count. Fans chant for Rollins as Elias keeps him in a modified Camel Clutch. They go to the mat and Elias keeps a submission locked. Rollins kicks Elias and looks to make a comeback but Elias drops him. Elias goes for a knee drop but Rollins moves. More back and forth in the corners now. Rollins mounts some offense and hits a Slingblade. Rollins sends Elias out to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Elias back into the barrier.

Rollins keeps control for another close 2 count. Elias with a close 2 count after flooring Rollins with a high knee when Rollins’ knee buckles on him. Elias with another 2 count as Rollins sells the knee injury. Rollins fights back as they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Rollins unloads but Elias jumps with a big boot. Rollins with a superkick for a close 2 count. Rollins goes up for the Frogsplash but Elias gets his knees up and covers for a 2 count. Elias shows some frustration now. Elias goes to the top but Rollins cut him off. Rollins goes back up for the superplex and holds it for the Falcon Arrow. Elias still kicks out at 2.

Fans chant “burn it down!” for Rollins as he stands up and cranks his stomp up. Elias rolls out of the way and goes to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for the dive but Elias catches him and sends him into the barrier. Elias sends Rollins into the post and the steel steps. Elias brings it back into the ring and hits the flying elbow but Rollins kicks out just in time. Fans chant for Rollins as they’re both down in the middle of the ring. Elias gets up first but Rollins blocks a Drift Away. Elias beats Rollins down. Elias takes Rollins to the top and climbs up. Rollins slides down and goes for the Buckle Bomb but his knee gives out. Rollins blocks Drift Away and rolls Elias up for 2. Elias comes from behind for a 2 count. Rollins counters that with a roll-up of his own and uses a handful of tights to get the pin to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins takes the title and sits up as his music hits. We go to replays. Rollins makes his exit with the title as Elias recovers.

– Back from a break and Tom is on commentary with Coach and Graves. We get a video package for the next match.

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana

We see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring as the bell rings and out first comes Sasha Banks. Becky Lynch is out next, followed by Ember Moon, Lana, Natalya and then Naomi as JoJo does the introductions. Alexa Bliss is out next and last is Charlotte Flair.

The bell rings and chaos breaks out. Flair tosses Moon onto the barrier on the outside. Becky gets a pop as she stands tall in the ring. Moon comes back from over the barrier and takes out Becky on the floor. Natalya and Ember tangle over a ladder. Moon sends Natalya into the steel ring steps. Moon brings the ladder in and stands it up but here comes Naomi. They go at it. Sasha gets involved and Naomi gets sent tot he floor. Moon drops Sasha with the enziguri. Moon tries to stand the ladder up but Sasha rocks her. They both avoid shots into the ladders but Moon hits a big crossbody to Banks onto the ladder for a pop.

Lana comes in and slams Moon, stopping her from using a ladder. Lana decks Moon with the ladder and slams her face first into the ladder with her X Factor move. Lana tosses the ladder to the floor and grabs a bigger ladder to climb up with. Natalya runs in and avoids a ladder getting pushed onto her by Lana. Natalya slams Lana on the ladder. Naomi runs in but Natalya slams her onto the ladder. Natalya with offense and the low dropkick to Naomi. Fans pop. Flair comes in and chops Natalya around. Flair unloads and tosses Natalya over her head with a suplex. Flair stands tall and gets a pop. Becky comes in and stares at Flair as fans pop. They argue over a ladder as fans chant for Becky. Naomi comes in and jumps off their ladder to knock Natalya back out of the ring. Naomi dropkicks the ladder into Becky and Flair for a pop. Naomi takes out Bliss on the floor.

Naomi with a Blockbuster from the apron to the floor on Sasha. We see all the women down on the floor now. Ember and Naomi double team Becky in the ring now. Becky runs up a ladder and goes for the case but they push her ladder over into the corner. Ember and Naomi with more shots to Becky in the corner before they go at it with each other. Moon hip tosses Naomi onto a ladder that is leaning in the corner. Lana and Banks are in now. Sasha stops Lana with a big shot. Sasha with double knees to Lana and Moon in the corner, while they’re stacked on a ladder. Sasha has cleared the ring as fans pop. Sasha stands a ladder up now. Flair comes in and stares at Banks now. They climb up the ladder but come back down as the fight continues. Banks counters a suplex but Flair drops her with a neckbreaker. Flair goes to powerbomb Banks onto the ladder that is still laying on the second rope in the corner. Banks uses this to jump on the ladder under the case instead. Flair climbs after her. Natalya runs in and brings Flair off the ladder. Banks reaches for the case but can’t get it. Becky climbs for the case but Bliss and Banks stop her. Bliss drops Becky and climbs but Banks pulls her off by her leg.

Banks re-positions the ladder and climbs. Bliss and Becky join her on he ladder. Becky pulls Bliss off. Becky and Banks trade shots at the top of the ladder now. Lana brings a ladder in the ring now, standing it up. Bliss is on the other ladder trying to pull Becky off. Moon is also up. 6 Superstars are up on 2 ladders now. Banks and Natalya come down. Bliss pulls Lana. Natalya powerbombs Sasha into the ladder. Becky comes down and brings a ladder with her. Lana kicks Bliss off the ladder. Flair brings Natalya back down. Lana and Moon trade shots up high now. Flair pulls Moon down as Bliss pulls Lana. Flair powerbombs Moon onto a ladder leaning in the corner. Bliss climbs up. Flair takes Lana back down on the mat. Flair pulls Bliss off the ladder and goes for a powerbomb but Bliss counters. Bliss climbs the ladder but Lana pulls her back down and talks some trash. Lana climbs again but Bliss stop her once again. Bliss talks some trash and they tangle. Lana drops Bliss with a kick. Fans cheer as Lana is left by herself. Lana with The Accolade on Bliss.

Lana climbs up. Naomi leaps from the top to the ladder that Lana is on. Lana falls to the mat. Naomi grabs the case but can’t get it unhooked. Becky realizes that the ladder needs to be re-positioned. She fixes it and climbs by herself as fans pop. Flair quickly appears on the ladder and they trade shots at the top. Bliss pushes them both over. Flair hits a Spear on Bliss. Banks with a Backstabber to Flair as she tried to climb. Naomi shoves Banks’ face into the ladder and she goes down. Naomi climbs but Lana pulls her down and sends her face-first into the mat. Lana climbs again but Natalya drops her with an Electric Chair. Natalya climbs as some fans boo. Moon comes out of nowhere and takes Natalya off the ladder. Moon climbs up but Flair yanks her off. Flair hits a Spear into a ladder with Moon. Becky boots Flair as she charges. Becky with the Bexploder to Flair.

Bliss ends up bringing Becky down from a ladder, causing her to hit face-first into another ladder in the corner. Bliss takes advantage and climbs back up as fans cheer. Bliss unhooks the briefcase and grabs it for the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss poses on top of the ladder with the briefcase as the other Superstars recover on the floor and look on. We go to replays. Bliss raises the case up on the ladder as we go backstage.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage watching with SmackDown General Manager Paige. They have some friendly but competitive words and agree that these dual-branded pay-per-view events are a good time. RAW Constable Baron Corbin appears and knocks Angle. This leads to Paige dissing Corbin and mentioning how he failed his Money In the Bank cash in. Corbin ends up walking off.

– We go back to ringside with Cole, Graves and Coach. We get a video package for the next match.

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Sunil Singh is introduced next to do the grand intro for Jinder Mahal. Jinder makes his way out as we see the other international announce teams in the arena. Roman Reigns is out next to a mixed reactions.

The bell rings and Jinder swings but Reigns goes to work on him as Singh looks on from his wheelchair at ringside. He’s also wearing a sling and neck brace from the recent beating. Reigns keeps control as some fans try to chant for CM Punk. It sounds like there are some boring chants too. Reigns with an early Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Jinder goes to the floor and talks with Singh. Some fans chant for WWE NXT as well. Reigns lands bad after a Drive By attempt on the apron. Singh magically gets up out of his wheelchair and drops Reigns by shoving him into the ring post while the referee isn’t looking. Jinder takes advantage and works Reigns around on the floor, ending him into the German announce table and the barrier. Some fans chant for Rusev Day also. Jinder brings it back into the ring and works Reigns over for another 2 count.

Jinder keeps Reigns grounded now. Singh is back in his wheelchair selling the injuries now. Jinder keeps Reigns grounded in the headlock now. Reigns finally breaks it and looks to mount some offense but Jinder launches him into the corner. Jinder stands tall and smiles. Jinder knocks Reigns from the apron to the barrier with a shoulder. Jinder follows to the floor and rocks Reigns before bringing him back into the ring. Jinder drops elbows on Reigns and covers for a 2 count.

Jinder drops more knees near the corner and holds one as the referee warns him. Jinder with more big blows to the head before keeping Reigns grounded again. Jinder continues to dominate and keeps Reigns down. Reigns moves and Jinder lands on his knee. Reigns with strikes and a clothesline now. Reigns rocks Jinder off the ropes but runs into a boot in the corner. Jinder comes off the second rope but Reigns nails him in mid-air. Reigns with big clotheslines in the corner now. Reigns runs the ropes but Jinder hits a running knee for a 2 count. Jinder waits for The Khallas but Reigns counters it. Jinder blocks the Samoan Drop but Reigns rocks him with a big boot. Reigns falls on top of Jinder for the 2 count.

Reigns gets up first and waits for Jinder. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch as some fans boo. Jinder blocks the punch and they trade moves. Jinder drops Reigns into a big Gutbuster but Reigns kicks out at 2. Jinder shows some frustration now. Jinder goes for The Khallas but Reigns backs him into the corner and escapes. Reigns barely hits the Superman Punch to boos for a close 2 count. Reigns gets back up and waits in the corner to a mixed reactions. Reigns calls for the Spear but Jinder knees him in the head, then sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Jinder rocks Reigns on the apron. Reigns fights back as they trade blows. Reigns with a knee from the apron. Reigns with a leg drop to the back of the neck on the apron. Reigns with the Drive By. Reigns brings Jinder back in but Singh gets back up and tries to shove him into the ring post again but Reigns puts on the brakes this time. The referee catches Singh faking the injuries. Reigns nails Singh with a Superman Punch, knocking him back over the wheelchair. Reigns rocks Jinder through the ropes with a big punch.

Singh gets up on the floor but Reigns puts him back down with a Spear. Reigns returns to the ring and Jinder rolls him up for a close 2 count. Reigns comes right back with the Spear for the pin.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Reigns climbs the ropes and poses in the corner while Singh and Mahal are still laid out.

– We see a video of Big Show interviewing Special Olympics powerlifter Katie Miller. Katie is sitting at ringside with family tonight. She stands up and fans chant her name.

– We go back to ringside with Tom, Saxton and Graves. They show us highlights from the Kickoff pre-show, Cass vs. Bryan and Lashley vs. Zayn.

– Tom leads us to a video package for the next match.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Asuka vs. Carmella

We go to the ring and out first comes Asuka to a pop. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

They lock up and go at it, going to the ropes and breaking. Carmella shoves Asuka and shows off some with the moonwalk. Asuka misses a spinning backfist but Carmella retreats into the ropes. Carmella taunts Asuka and talks some trash from the ropes, then the apron. Asuka tells her to bring it back in the ring. Asuka catches a kick but Carmella nails an open-hand strike. Asuka just smiles. Carmella says she’s not scared. They run the ropes and Asuka hits the Hip Attack. Asuka keeps control with slaps and a kick. Asuka unloads with kicks no the ropes now. Asuka knocks Carmella off the apron to the floor with a Hip Attack. Fans cheer as Asuka stands tall.

Carmella demands her title as the referee counts. Carmella rants about being the champion and doing what she wants. She turns around to Asuka leaping off the apron with double knees. Asuka motions for the title and we get a replay. The referee counts again. Carmella fights Asuka off and pulls her into the ring post. Asuka falls to the floor. Carmella brings Asuka back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Carmella runs Asuka’s face into the mat and mounts her from behind with a submission.

Carmella ends up avoiding the Asuka Lock and a backfist. Carmella drops Asuka and kicks her to the mat for another 2 count. Carmella keeps Asuka grounded now. Asuka tries to fight up and out but Carmella knees her back down. Carmella shows off some to boos. Asuka misses a missile dropkick. Asuka catches a kick and drops Carmella into a kneebar. Carmella quickly gets the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Carmella with an elbow and some trash talking. Asuka takes it. Carmella slaps her. Asuka fights back and delivers a knee to the face. Asuka with a dropkick off the ropes. Asuka mounts offense now and nails a German suplex. Asuka with another Hip Attack for a 2 count. Asuka works on the arm and goes for the Asuka Lock but Carmella avoids it. Asuka with more strikes. Asuka goes for a Hip Attack but Carmella moves and she goes flying through the ropes, landing out on the floor. The referee counts.

Asuka hangs on with the top rope as she tries to come back in but Carmella kicks her hand and Asuka lands hard on the floor. Carmella runs the ropes and flies through the ropes, taking Asuka down on the floor. Carmella brings it back in for a close 2 count and another, and another. Carmella screams after each 2 count and shows some frustration now. Asuka with backfists now. Asuka counters for a 2 count. Asuka with more offense. A character dressed like Asuka, robe and mask, suddenly appears on the apron. Asuka stares at them and they stare back. Carmella takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Asuka up for a 2 count. Asuka drops her and turns her attention back to the person on the apron. The person removes the mask and it’s James Ellsworth. The crowd pops. Carmella superkicks Asuka and covers for the pin.

Winner: Carmella

– After the match, Ellsworth hits the ring and celebrates with Carmella as she takes the title and her music hits. We go to replays as they celebrate to the back. Asuka recovers at ringside as Carmella and Ellsworth continue the celebration at the entrance.

– Back from a break and the announcers plug the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6th, featuring Triple H vs. The Undertaker and airing on the WWE Network.

– Tom leads us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match.

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and Hamilton goes over the rules. Shinsuke Nakamura is out first. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next for this Last Man Standing match. We get formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they size each other up as fans do dueling chants. They lock up and Nakamura knees AJ, then takes him down. AJ gets right up and fights back with strikes. Nakamura with another knee. AJ with a dropkick. The referee counts but Nakamura is up at 2. AJ takes Nakamura from the ropes to the corner and back to the mat, working him over. Nakamura goes back down and the referee counts but he gets up. AJ with a knee to the gut. Nakamura with an elbow as the dueling chants continue. Styles sends Nakamura out of the ring. Nakamura lands on the floor and the referee follows but doesn’t count. AJ leaps out of the ring with a Phenomenal Forearm. Nakamura goes down on the floor and the referee counts. Nakamura gets up at 5.

AJ grabs Nakamura and sends him into the barrier. AJ launches Nakamura into another barrier and the referee counts but he’s up at 2. Nakamura rams AJ back into the barrier now. Nakamura with a Northern Lights suplex on the steel of the ramp. The referee counts but AJ gets back up at the 6 count. Nakamura pounds on AJ and brings him back to the apron and delivers a running knee. Nakamura leaves AJ hanging off the apron and delivers a big stomp to the back of the head. They both go down and the referee counts. Nakamura is back up at 3 and Styles is up at 5.

Nakamura brings it back into the ring and keeps control as AJ tries to fight back. Nakamura drops AJ with another big shot to the chest. AJ gets back up at the 5 count. Nakamura with Bad Vibrations in the corner now. AJ grabs the leg and fights up out of the corner but Nakamura ends up putting AJ back down with a kick to the head. The referee counts but AJ gets up before the 6 count. Nakamura positions AJ over the top turnbuckle and delivers the high knee. AJ falls out of the ring and hits the floor. The referee counts again but AJ jumps up at 5. AJ rocks Nakamura at ringside. Nakamura sends AJ into the steel ring steps. Nakamura does Bad Vibrations against the steel steps and then sends AJ over the barrier into the crowd. Nakamura follows and boots AJ down. Nakamura toys with AJ before kicking him. Nakamura with a knee to the gut and another. AJ ducks a shot and fights back with strikes. AJ with kicks against the barrier now. Nakamura goes back over the barrier to the ringside area. AJ jumps up on the barrier to leap at Nakamura but Nakamura kicks the leg out and AJ falls face first at ringside. The referee counts but AJ gets back up at 7. Nakamura sends him right back into the steel steps.

Nakamura brings AJ back into the ring and bullies him around with boots to the head. AJ gets up and fights back. AJ counters the reverse exploder and delivers a big kick to the head. Nakamura stumbles around. AJ nails a big dropkick off a counter and they both go down as the referee starts counting. They get up before the 8 count. Styles drops Nakamura again. AJ with a big flying shot in the corner. More back and forth now. AJ drops Nakamura but he gets back up at the 6 count. Nakamura goes for a low blow but he fails. Nakamura misses a kick and AJ barely connects with a pele kick. More back and forth now. Nakamura hits the reverse exploder suplex. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa but AJ counters it with a forearm to the face. The referee counts but they get up before the 7 count. Styles scoops Nakamura and drops him again.

Nakamura gets up at the 8 count now. Nakamura kicks AJ’s Phenomenal Forearm out of the air. The referee counts and they go to the floor as fans do dueling chants. Nakamura drops AJ over into the timekeeper’s area. Nakamura takes apart one of the announce tables now as fans pop. Nakamura slams AJ from the barrier to the announce table on his back. Nakamura dances around at ringside and waits for AJ to get up on the announce table. The referee counts. Nakamura runs all three announce tables and hits a Kinshasa on AJ at the end of the third table. Nakamura falls to the floor and AJ is also down on the announce table as the referee counts. Nakamura is up as is AJ at the 9 count. Nakamura nails AJ and throws him into the ring post. Nakamura with more strikes.

Fans cheer as Nakamura brings a table from under the ring and slides it in. AJ is also in the ring now. Nakamura tries to stand the table up but has to stop to knock AJ back down. Nakamura gets the table up in the middle of the ring. Nakamura takes AJ to the top for a superplex through the table but AJ resists. AJ slides down and goes to powerbomb Nakamura through the table. Nakamura fights back and the table gets knocked over. AJ gets dropped ribs-first over the edge of the table. The referee counts as Nakamura puts the table leaning in the corner. AJ gets up but Nakamura launches him through the table. Fans cheer as the referee counts AJ, who is folded up in the pieces of table in the corner. AJ gets back up at the 9 count, just in time. Nakamura can’t believe it. We go to a replay.

More back and forth now as they avoid shots into an exposed steel turnbuckle. Nakamura misses a high knee in the corner and instead hits the exposed turnbuckle with his knee. Styles kicks Nakamura’s knee out and kicks him again. Fans with more dueling chants. Styles kicks the knee again. Styles continues stomping on Nakamura’s injured leg. The referee counts but Nakamura gets up. AJ goes for the Calf Crusher and locks it in. Nakamura taps but it doesn’t matter. AJ breaks the hold and the referee counts on Nakamura again. Nakamura tries to get up but the leg gives out. Nakamura gets up and AJ knocks him right back down. Nakamura rolls out to the floor. AJ grabs a steel chair from ringside and smacks Nakamura in the knee with it. AJ keeps control with more chair shots on the floor. Nakamura sits up on his knees and begs AJ to spare him. AJ goes for another big chair shot but Nakamura hits him with a low blow. The referee counts and Nakamura gets up at the 3 count. The referee continues to count but AJ gets up right before the 10 count. Nakamura charges with a Kinshasa as soon as AJ gets up. The referee counts and AJ gets up right before the 10 count again.

They tangle on top of the announce table now. AJ pushes Nakamura off into the steel steps. AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm from the table to the floor. The referee counts but AJ nails a Styles Clash from the steps to the floor. Fans chant “holy shit” now. The referee counts but Nakamura barely makes it up in time. AJ can’t believe it. Nakamura tells AJ to bring it. AJ kicks Nakamura with a stiff low blow. AJ returns to the ring and springboards back out, nailing a big Phenomenal Forearm to put Nakamura through the announce table. Fans chant “holy shit” again as both Superstars are down. The referee counts and AJ is up first at 7. Nakamura can’t make it up and AJ retains.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the bell, AJ stands tall and has his arm raised while also raising the WWE Title in the air. AJ’s music hits as Nakamura is still laid out on what’s left of the announce table. AJ returns to the ring with the title and stands tall as we go to replays. AJ celebrates as officials help Nakamura recover at ringside.

– Back from a break and Cole is with Graves and Coach. They send us to a video package for the next match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Ronda Rousey is out next for her first singles match in WWE. The former UFC Champion is all smiles as she heads to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and Nia rams Rousey into the corner and thrusts her. Jax manhandles Rousey and launches her across the ring a few times. Rousey side-steps as Jax charges into the corner. Rousey with strikes now to back Jax into the corner. Jax fights out and drops Rousey with a headbutt. Jax keeps control as fans chant for both. Rousey fights off Jax’s shoulders and goes for the armbar. Jax tries to fight the armbar off. Jax powers up from the mat but Rousey keeps a hold locked in. Jax powers up and turns the submission into a sitdown powerbomb.

Rousey falls through the ropes and out of the ring, landing on her head. Jax stalks Rousey on the outside now. Jax ragdolls Rousey into the barrier and brings her back into the ring for a 2 count. Rousey tries to fight back but Jax overpowers and presses her high, dropping her back to the mat for another pin attempt. Rousey catches Jax in a guillotine hold but it’s broken. Jax ends up spiking Rousey into the mat and manhandling her some more. Rousey tries to avoid a bearhug but Jax gets it applied in the middle of the ring.

Jax catches Rousey off the ropes with a big Samoan Drop but Rousey still kicks out at 2. Jax sits up and may be showing some frustration now. Rousey kicks from the mat but Jax headbutts her while she’s down. Jax runs the ropes for the leg drop but Rousey moves out of the way and Jax lands hard. Jax charges in the corner but hits the steel ring post shoulder-first as Rousey moves. Rousey grabs Jax for the armbar on the ropes but the referee counts and she breaks the hold. Rousey falls from the ropes to the floor. Rousey goes to the top rope as Jax slowly recovers. Jax gets up and turns around to a big crossbody from Rousey. Jax kicks out at 2.

Rousey mounts offense and makes the comeback now, unloading on Jax. Rousey with a judo throw for a 2 count. Rousey goes for the armbar again but it’s turned into a 2 count. Rousey hits a modified Rock Bottom and goes for the armbar. Jax screams as Rousey eventually turns it into the armbar. Alexa Bliss comes from nowhere and nails Rousey with the Money In the Bank briefcase for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Nia Jax

– After the bell, Bliss then lays Jax out with the briefcase. Bliss unloads on Rousey with the briefcase as Jax crawls to the corner. The referee asks Bliss if she’s cashing in but she looks to be passing on it. She returns to the floor and beats on Rousey with the case some more. Bliss returns to the ring and hits Jax some more in her injured arm. Bliss hands the case over and is cashing in as JoJo makes the announcement.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Bliss takes out the leg as the bell hits. Bliss with the DDT. Bliss focuses on the injured arm and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss. Bliss hits it for the win and the title.

Winner and New RAW Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. Jax recovers and clutches her arm, staring Bliss down. Bliss is all smiles as she raises the title on the stage and talks some trash back at the ring. We go to replays. Bliss poses with the title on the stage as we go to a break.

– Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a promo for the main event.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. The Miz vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe for tonight’s main event. We see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. Finn Balor is out next. Aiden English is out next to do the introduction for Rusev. Kevin Owens is out next, followed by Bobby Roode. Out next comes The Miz. Braun Strowman is out next as the other Superstars look on. It’s time to find out who The New Day is sending into the match as their music hits. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston all come out to the stage and talk it over. Big E moves forward but steps back. Woods acts like he’s going to the ring next but its Kofi.

Fans chant for Kofi as the bell rings. Everyone attacks Braun and take him to the corner. Braun fights his way out. Balor charges Braun but gets dropped. Braun splashes Roode and Miz at the same time in the corner. Owens charges but Braun floors him. Braun stands tall and yells out. Strowman grabs a ladder to bring in but Joe hits him from behind. Kofi launches himself at Braun on the floor. Braun drops Owens on the ramp as he charges. Miz and Roode double team Braun with ladder shots now. Roode and Balor drop Braun with a ladder attack now. They all bury Braun under a bunch of ladders on the stage now.

Miz takes advantage of the Braun burial and runs back to the ring to stand a ladder up. Miz climbs but Joe runs into the ring and pushes the ladder over. Miz begs Joe from his knees. Joe drops Balor as he tries to enter the ring. Joe rams Miz back into the corner with a ladder. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise to Joe and a ladder dropkick into Miz. Kofi lays a ladder on Miz and hits a Boom Drop onto it. Kofi stands a ladder up as fans chant for The New Day. Owens pulls Kofi off the ladder. Owens misses the pop-up powerbomb but hits Kofi with the superkick. Owens climbs but Balor stops him. Balor gets his hand on the case but Owens brings him down. They trade shots and Balor drops Owens for the double leg drop.

Balor and Owens go back and forth now. They go to the floor and Owens sends Balor into a ladder standing at ringside. Owens superkicks Balor and he falls on top of the announce table. Owens climbs a ladder for what looks like it might be a Frogsplash through the table on Balor. Owens changes his mind and climbs back down, going into the ring to stop Rusev from climbing for the case. Rusev hits a fall-away slam on Owens, sending him onto a ladder. Joe unloads on Rusev in the corner now. Kofi springboards in and takes Joe down. Kofi climbs for the case but Miz stops him. Kofi sends Miz out of the ring. Kofi goes to the top and leaps out, taking the others down but they try to catch him. Balor runs the ropes next and lands out on the others. Balor grabs one of the ladders that’s on top of Braun but Braun is up now. Braun grabs the ladder and shoves it back at Balor. Roode runs up but Balor drops him and Balor. Braun floors Kofi on the ramp with a shoulder. Joe leaps at Braun with a big forearm. Owens superkicks Braun. Rusev superkicks Braun. They beat Braun to the other side of the stage now and work him over. Owens stands a table up near the ladders now. Owens and Rusev put Braun on the table. Braun fights back but Joe puts Braun in the Coquina Clutch. Braun fades and Owens superkicks him. Braun is placed on the table. Owens climbs the tall ladder. Braun fights up from the table and rocks Joe, then Rusev. Owens begs Braun not to tip the ladder over. Owens climbs down as Braun climbs up the other side. Braun grabs Owens and moves him back to the top. Braun tosses Owens from the top of the ladder through what looks like a table and production case down below. Fans chant “holy shit” now. An official checks on Owens.

Braun makes his way back to the ring and drives Kofi down on the pile of ladders. Braun bulldozes his way through a ladder, Rusev and Roode. Miz is shocked. Miz climbs but Braun enters the ring and stops him. Braun clubs Miz to the mat and climbs up. Joe drops Braun with a ladder shot. Joe clotheslines Braun to the floor. Balor dropkicks Braun into the timekeeper’s area. Balor meets Joe at the top of the ladder under the case now. Roode returns to the ring and stops them. Balor lands hard on the outside. Roode and Joe go at it. Joe with the Uranage. Joe and Rusev brawl now. Joe gets sent to the outside. Rusev drops Roode next. Rusev blocks Trouble In Paradise and floors Kofi with a big kick to the head. Rusev with a double Accolade on Kofi and Roode at the same time. Miz comes from behind and hits a Skull Crushing Finale on Rusev but it’s blocked. Rusev superkicks Miz and applies a triple Accolade on Miz, Roode and Kofi. Joe with the Coquina Clutch on Rusev. Rusev drops Joe and climbs the ladder as fans chant for Rusev Day.

Miz tips the ladder and Rusev falls on the rope. Miz climbs but Kofi meets him at the top. Kofi touches the case as does Miz. They both fall. Balor with a Slingblade. Miz and Kofi both get sent to the floor. Balor drops Roode. Balor climbs a ladder that is standing at ringside. Balor tries to make a massive leap and does, nailing a Coup de Grace on Roode from way up high. Balor climbs for the case but Braun enters the ring and pulls Balor down, taking him out. Braun slams Joe. Miz runs the ladder but Braun pulls him down for another big slam. Braun climbs the ladder as does Balor. Kofi gets on Braun’s back and climbs with him. Balor gets his hand on the case but Braun hits him. Balor goes down to the mat. Kofi is still on Braun’s back. Braun launches Kofi to the mat. Braun retrieves the briefcase for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, fans pop as Braun poses on top of the ladder with the MITB briefcase. We go to replays. Braun raises the title over his head as his music plays and the other Superstars try to recover. Money In the Bank goes off the air with Braun celebrating.