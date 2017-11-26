Starrcade A Big Success For WWE – New Annual Tradition?, Four Horsewomen

– The Four Horsewomen — Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch — were the subject of the latest installment of the WWE web series, Canvas 2 Canvas. Check out the complete video below.

– As noted, WWE ran their “Starrcade” event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday evening. According to PWInsider.com, the show was said to be a big success for WWE, helping them draw the best numbers from that particular market in a long time. The rumors have already began that WWE will be doing another Starrcade show next year in the market. Check out complete WWE Starrcade 2017 results by clicking here.