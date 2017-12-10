WWE Suspends Rich Swann Indefinitely Following Arrest

WWE has suspended former Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann indefinitely following an arrest this morning for battery and false imprisonment. Swann was arrested after allegedly locking his wife, Vannarah Riggs, in a headlock, and dragging her into the his car following an argument that saw his wife exit the car in an attempt to get away from Swann. WWE has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence, and any Superstar who is arrested for a related offense is automatically suspended indefinitely. Swann’s future with the company depends on whether he is convicted or not. If he is convicted, his contract with WWE will be immediately terminated.
