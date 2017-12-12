Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Royal Rumble Plans

As noted, last night’s RAW main event between Kane and Braun Strowman was set to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, setting up Lesnar’s match at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. That match ended in a Double Count Out and no Rumble match was confirmed.

It was confirmed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Kane vs. Strowman vs. Lesnar in a Triple Threat is currently planned for the Rumble in Philadelphia. There were several ideas pitched for Lesnar’s Rumble opponent but Vince McMahon settled on the Triple Threat and that will be the match unless Vince changes his mind again.

Lesnar will be back on RAW next week with Paul Heyman to address the situation. It’s likely the Triple Threat will be announced then.