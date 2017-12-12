Mixed Feedback To Latest “Great War” RAW Promo (Video), Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak Set, Troops Theme

– The latest backstage segment between Bray Wyatt and “Woken” Matt Hardy aired on this week’s RAW and is receiving a very mixed reaction from fans on social media. You can see the segment below, which had more talk about Sister Abigail and The Great War. WWE is hyping Matt’s “Woken Warriors” doing battle against Bray’s “Wyatt Swarm” in The Great War.

– “Home” by MGK, X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha is the official theme song for the 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops, which airs this Thursday night on the USA Network. MGK will perform “Home” and two other songs during the two-hour special.

– Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak is now official for next week’s RAW with the winner challenging WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore the following week. As noted, Gulak was supposed to face Rich Swann on this week’s RAW to determine Enzo’s next challenger but Swann was suspended indefinitely this weekend following a domestic violence arrest after an incident with his wife. This week’s RAW saw Cedric win a “Second Chance” match over Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali. Below are a few post-match tweets on Cedric: