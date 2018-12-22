Hilarious: WWE Legend Mistakes Young Stephanie McMahon For Young Boy, Deletes Tweet

Stephanie McMahon tweeted a “Flashback Friday” photo of she and Shane McMahon celebrating Christmas as kids, as seen below.
WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase responded to the tweet and referred to Shane and Stephanie as “two handsome young men,” apparently mistaking a young Stephanie for a young boy.
DiBiase has since deleted the tweet but you can see a screenshot below:
Happy Holidays from The McMahons! #FBF @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/LMtjmNBhzt
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 21, 2018