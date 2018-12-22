WWE NXT Veteran Shoots Down Rumor On His Future

WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno took to Twitter yesterday and dismissed a report on his future with the company.

The report stated that Ohno has told indie promoters that he will soon be available for bookings. Ohno responded, “You couldn’t be more wrong. Get better sources!”

We don’t know if Ohno’s deal expires soon but he is adamant about the report being incorrect. His girlfriend, Rachael Ellering, also indicated that the report is false.

You can see Ohno’s tweet below: