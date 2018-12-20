WWE Couple Getting Married Tomorrow

WWE NXT Superstar Rowe of The War Raiders revealed on Twitter that he and RAW Superstar Sarah Logan will be getting married on Friday.
Rowe and Logan will tie the knot tomorrow, December 21. The couple were engaged back in October 2017 after dating for some time.
Rowe tweeted the following on their Viking Wedding:
I'm going to marry this beautiful, wild, wonderful girl in seven days. #VikingWedding #Dec21 #TeamRowe @sarahloganwwe pic.twitter.com/e8bOjvpRGS
— Raymond Rowe (@RAYMONDxROWE) December 14, 2018