PHOTOS: WWE Superstars Get Married In Viking Wedding

WWE NXT Superstar Rowe of The War Raiders and RAW Superstar Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad were married on Friday. The happy couple were engaged back in October 2017.

Below are a few photos from Logan and Rowe’s Viking wedding, which also featured their guests in traditional attire:

Some positivity: Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe got married today in a viking wedding ceremony. Many of the guests wore viking attire too. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/4BhCOrD8CD — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) December 21, 2018