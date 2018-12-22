ROH Announces Bandido’s Signing, When Will He Be In Action?

Ring of Honor has confirmed that they signed lucha star Bandido to a deal.

Bandido has been booked for the January 12 TV tapings in Atlanta and the Honor Reigns Supreme event on January 13 in Concord, NC.

As noted, WWE reportedly tried to sign Bandido to a deal but ROH came back with a much higher offer. WWE came back with a second, higher offer but other factors led to Bandido choosing ROH, including the option to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Below is ROH’s tweet on the signing: