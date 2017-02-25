Matt Sydal Compares WWE & WSX, Talks About His Time In Impact Wrestling

Former WWE performer Matt Sydal (aka Evan Bourne) recently appeared as a guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the similarities and differences between WWE and WSX (Wrestling Society X):

“At WSX I think I was very much trying to figure it out on my own and we were creating our own style and our own thing. I can only speak for myself, I was not trying to be anything. I was not trying to be like anyone else. I was not trying to do what anyone else was doing. I was doing my own thing. I was creating content that I had in my head and I was making it in the ring and WSX was giving me an opportunity, an uninhibited opportunity, to create and manufacture my vision for wrestling for other people. When I was working for WWE I felt like I was trying to make someone else’s vision happen instead of my own. And I think that’s where I became less true to myself and I think it showed in my work.”

On his stint with Impact Wrestling: